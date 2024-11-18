Old Glory Club

Radical Liberation
Nov 18

I’m a longtime Mises Institute guy and still attend their events with family members. If a right-winger can’t learn from the Mises Institute then they have a personal problem. 🙃 Great stuff on economic of course but also on revisionist history and much else of interest to those on the Right.

RiverHollow
Nov 18

Not real libertarianism™️

What is this choice between progressive and libertarian? Can we not reject liberalism in all forms?

Look, the Mises guys are all right, but I wouldn't want them in power because they'd not be hard enough on our enemies or other people in power who are not hard enough on our enemies (e.g. their fellow libertarians). It's not enough to socially discriminate against degenerates; you have to politically discriminate against your enemies.

The worry is libertarians, even Mises ones, have no working answer to the progressive problem, practically by definition. By letting them into the top level discussion, they waste time, corrupt focus, and ultimately will never agree with necessary policies as they continue to fail to find a way to save liberalism that won't lead us right back to where liberalism goes.

Short of losing the capability, there is no way of overthrowing technologically induced centralization. There is, however, shaping the form this takes such that it functions with our desired freedoms and restrictions, with our preference, within pragmatic bounds, for how it delegates (decentralizes) its organization and authority. That is, there are multiple ways things can be, but each prefers and propagates a different type of person (culture, civilization) by the way it regulates itself.

I agree those of who you speak are generally not enemies; they can be a client group or part of the non-ruling elite (opposed to us in theory but not in practice) and they do have valuable things to say, but overplaying their role or taking them wholly at their word would be a mistake that would help our enemies.

