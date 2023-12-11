Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CernelJoson's avatar
CernelJoson
Dec 11, 2023

Honestly it isn't realistic enough. The humanoids on the beach aren't nearly fat enough for it to be a true reflection of a Florida beach.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Tucker Chisholm's avatar
Tucker Chisholm
Dec 12, 2023

If theres one thing the fanbase of GTA was begging for- its a female protagonist. Girl power!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture