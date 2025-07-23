By Bailey J. Pope, VP of the Iron Loam Gang of Oklahoma.

In a recent interview with Courage Media, Curtis Yarvin used the idiom “grasping the nettle” to characterize the strategy behind Trump’s second term. This phrase might not be familiar to American ears, but it perfectly encapsulates the spirit of Trump’s new approach and offers a valuable lesson for the larger Right.

A nettle is a plant covered with blade-like hairs on its stems and leaves. If you brush it lightly with your hands, it will produce quite a painful sting. However, if you firmly grasp the plant, the sharp hairs compress and you can painlessly rip it out of the soil. This altogether surmises the angle that Trump and his people have been taking since assuming office again in January.

From the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education, to the droves of trade tariffs, to the cornerstone of his domestic agenda — immigration — Trump has unleashed over 165 executive orders as of July 11, by far the most of any president in recent history. This, in conjunction with his constant volley of memorandums, proclamations, media appearances, and sponsored bills, has made him a turbulent beast to his opponents in his first 200 days back. Even his support base often finds it difficult to keep up with his actions and rhetoric.

I’m not arguing that all of this is necessarily new to Trump. In fact, this is very typical of his style from his business days onward. However, the sheer volume of policy decisions he has made in 2025 is unprecedented. Trump is clearly more adept at, and comfortable with, deploying his executive power this second time around. Even in a single day, he produces enough headlines to fuel the media for weeks.

Consequently, Trump has proven something worthy of note regarding modern power dynamics: if you unload a full magazine at a target, the target has to decide quite quickly which bullets to evade. If the target doesn’t do this, it risks an artery or a vital organ being hit. Regardless of this, most of the rounds will still pierce the intended target, causing a significant amount of damage over time, thereby impairing its ability to go on the offensive.

Being on the offensive is essential in politics. You are in far more control than your adversaries, especially in regard to a narrative; even though you don’t get to hold the pen, you do get to decide what is written about. However, even though this is a prerequisite to power, it only gets you halfway there. The rest of the equation deals with actual governance — not just enacting policy, but managing the inner sanctum by means of incentives and coercion, i.e., leverage. The absence of this variable explains the shortcomings of Trump’s first term, among other factors. He didn’t “play the game” sufficiently, in other words. He talked loudly and carried a small stick, which not only limited the cards he was holding but also made them weaker.

This time, Trump has brought a much bigger stick. In his first month, he signed Executive Order 14215 (“Ensuring Accountability for All Agencies”), which holds that the President alone carries full authority over the executive branch — including independent agencies — and provides binding legal interpretations of the U.S. Constitution, which all executive branch employees are expected to follow. Effectively, this was a way of consolidating loyalty, and shortly after this is when the downsizing of government began.

Other executive orders include the elimination of DEI in the federal government, invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, withdrawing from the WHO and several UN organizations, enforcing the Hyde Amendment (preventing federal funding of elective abortions), protecting parental rights regarding education, and of course the multitude of proclamations/executive orders pertaining to the southern border and immigration at large.

Swift, decisive, and merciless measures. All the Left can do is flaunt an occasional lawsuit, or call upon activist judges — but mostly they sit by and protest.

Herein lies the Machiavellian ethos on wielding power: strong action provokes much less opposition than weak action. And this is exactly what the key takeaway is in the first six months of Trump’s second term. In the words of Yarvin, “I think it’s no exaggeration to say he’s acting a hundred times as strongly as he did in his first term, and the resistance is a hundred times as weak.” This, invariably, should be the standard precept for the Right going forward.

America, and the Right more broadly, have steadily benefited from this hard-fought lesson. We have seen massive impacts on the Overton window and U.S. immigration policy — in moves like terminating TPS for numerous countries, pushing to end birthright citizenship for children of illegals, and the recent $170 billion increase to immigration enforcement funding, to name a few. There are too many examples to list in full. Some of which have been aided by external allied forces, e.g., various SCOTUS rulings.

Inexorably, this barrage has produced a kind of stunning effect for progressives — much more than it had during Trump’s first term; a term which culminated with Trump conceding to the cathedral by condemning the “demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol.” Regardless of how you feel about J6, the fact is that he backpedaled and allowed the media to dictate the paradigm — and thus he relinquished power to the Regime and temporarily surrendered momentum. Neither Trump nor the Right at large can afford to make such a mistake ever again.

The Rubicon is now in the rearview mirror, and Rome lies south, still beyond the Apennines. We must continue to remind ourselves that Trump has secured the Mandate of Heaven by inexplicably surviving an assassination attempt and securing the popular vote. Moreover, there finally appears to be a strategy that can combat — or rather cultivate — the longstanding net of power that was set up by FDR before his passing; and its effectiveness relies heavily on seizing the momentum. Simply put, in order for Trump to replicate the success of the past six months, he must continue to grasp the nettle, lest he repeat his great sin from the first term and allow the old powers to dictate his legacy.