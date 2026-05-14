If there has been a movie made that has more practical application to the burgeoning right wing than Jeff Nichols’s The Bikeriders, you need to inform me of it.

Nichols has some notable entries in his catalog which showcase slices of Americana, such as Shotgun Stories (2007) and Mud (2012). The premise of The Bikeriders is loosely borrowed from a photo book by Danny Lyon, who followed the Outlaws Motorcycle Club from 1963 to 1967. The Bikeriders shows how an organism can form into a coherent movement that represents a genuine counterculture while expressing the devastating consequences when an organism is not gatekept from outsiders and bad actors, when the guard is let down, when a back-bench isn’t cultivated and developed, and when poison within the outfit is not dealt with and is instead allowed to permeate, resulting in death. The Bikeriders showcases the lifespan of a living thing, depicting the germination, ascendancy, corruption, and death of a living entity. A cautionary tale’s cautionary tale.

We the audience are shown different perspectives of the Vandals Motorcycle Club. One is that of the photographer himself, Danny Lyon (Mike Faist). Another is from Kathy (Jodie Comer), who is pulled into the orbit of the gang by Benny (Austin Butler). Kathy’s eyes come upon Benny, and she is so attracted and absorbed by his presence and attitude that she would not be able to stay away from him if the National Guard marched on her. Kathy speaks punitively of Benny, but it serves as comedy because of how primally attracted to him she is. Benny is a true outlaw. His motorcycle is a vehicle for his freedom, and his bike might as well be a part of his body. Riding is the only thing he truly loves — one of the few instances we see of any emotion from him is when he’s injured and told by a doctor that he may never ride again. Benny, while embodying the outlaw spirit, fits within the Vandals because he so embodies the spirit or Geist of the organism, standing outside the world 1960s America was offering. Kathy provides us with an outside, yet inside view of the group, detached yet connected. We see Kathy start to dress like the group. She begins to adopt some of its practices and coding. She adapts to it; the Vandals do not bend to her.

We also meet Johnny (Tom Hardy), the founder and leader of the Vandals. Johnny was inspired to create the Vandals after seeing Marlon Brando in the film The Wild One. The attraction and gravitational pull Johnny has to Brando’s character is similar to the attraction Kathy has to Benny — not sexually, of course, but as an embodiment of what his soul is craving. The Wild One serves as a representation of an outlaw tendency and free spirit that is only contained by the gang that Johnny creates. He had not seen this spirit represented until viewing the film, and once he has seen it, Johnny has his direction; there is no turning back.

While Johnny is clearly the alpha of the group, his leadership is challenged at times. When one of the Vandals wants to start a branch chapter in another town, Johnny refuses. When the member doesn’t relent, a fistfight ensues, which Johnny wins. Johnny then grants his fellow Vandal’s request to start the branch. When the fight is over, it is over, almost as though it did not occur, and the two remain brothers. This behavior is unconscionable to Materialist American society today. In an organic society, this is how men would settle things, but in a Liberal and therefore feminized one, this kind of behavior is not tolerated because the use of violence and force in any circumstance is “evil” and “immoral.” This fight serves not only to reassert Johnny’s authority as Sovereign, but also to prove that his brother/challenger will act and lead the new chapter. Order is maintained; the Hierarchy and Leadership are defined from this rite of passage custom. From here, the gang expands and begins to thrive with new chapters forming throughout the Midwest. But accompanying this growth are more threats, potential pitfalls, and dangers to the organism. Francis Parker Yockey expresses how the Feminized Liberal Paradigm corrupts natural masculine behavior and therefore cultural order:

The inexorable movement of Time, Destiny, History, the cruelty of accomplishment, sternness, heroism, sacrifice, superpersonal ideas — these are the enemy. Liberalism is an escape from hardness into softness, from masculinity into femininity, from History to herd-grazing, from reality into herbivorous dreams, from Destiny into Happiness. Nietzsche, in his last and greatest work, designated the 18th century as the century of feminism, and immediately mentioned Rousseau, the leader of the mass-escape from Reality. Feminism itself — what is it but a means of feminizing man? If it makes women man-like, it does so only by transforming man first into a creature whose only concern is with his personal economics and his relation to “society,” i.e., a woman. “Society” is the element of woman, it is static and formal, its contests are purely personal, and are free from the possibility of heroism and violence. Conversation, not action; formality, not deeds. How different is the idea of rank used in connection with a social affair, from when it is applied on a battlefield! In the field, it is fate-laden; in the salon it is vain and pompous. A war is fought for control, social contests are inspired by feminine vanity and jealousy to show that one is “better” than someone else. And yet what does Liberalism do ultimately to woman: it puts a uniform on her and calls her a “soldier.” This ridiculous performance but illustrates the eternal fact that History is masculine, that its stern demands cannot be evaded, that the fundamental realities cannot be renounced, even, by the most elaborate make-believe. Liberalistic tampering with sexual polarity only wreaks havoc on the souls of individuals, confusing and distorting them, but the man-woman and the woman-man it creates are both subject to the higher Destiny of History.

We then meet a delinquent who is never named, just called “the Kid.” We are shown his horrid homelife in how his parents treat each other and neglect raising him, and “the Kid” unsurprisingly engages in criminal behavior. While stealing hubcaps and presumably also trying to break into cars with his crew of hoodlums, he sees the Vandals riding down the street and becomes transfixed. He feels a gravitational attraction to the gang, but for perverse and sinister reasons, he sees it as a vehicle to engage in more and greater criminal behavior. “The Kid” proceeds to challenge Johnny for entry into the club, but Johnny knows at an instinctual level that “the Kid” is a parasite who does not belong. Johnny asks him whether he would leave his friends to join the group, and he says yes, thus proving Johnny’s instincts correct. When Johnny denies “the Kid” entry, he retaliates by pulling a knife. Johnny beats him and tells him never to come back. Despite Johnny putting this threat down successfully, a sense of foreboding sets in for the rest of the film.

The threats continue to rise, and the character of the group begins to change. Drug use becomes regular and then prevalent, and other degenerate behavior seeps in gradually and then takes hold. This is punctuated by Kathy narrowly escaping gang rape by newer members of the Vandals, only to be saved at the last second by Johnny. Johnny knows that he’s lost control of the group; members have begun making their rules. It’s clear that this is not the same organism observed in its germination and ascendant phase; it has become something else and alien, Vandals in name only. Cockroach (Emory Cohen), one of the original Vandals, tells Johnny that he wants to leave due to the digression; we then see Johnny attempt to relinquish his leadership to Benny, who refuses the role. The parasite is now in control of the host. Francis Parker Yockey describes the compromise of an organism, which he terms Culture-parasitism:

Culture-parasitism arises in the same way that parasitism arises in politics. A parasite is simply a life-form which lives in or on the body of another life-form at its expense. It involves thus the direction of part of the energy of the host into a direction alien to its interest. This is quite inevitable: if the energy of an organism is being spent for something other than its own development, it is being wasted. Parasitism is inevitably harmful to the host. The harm increases in proportion to the growth and spreading of the parasite. Any group which takes no part in the Culture-feeling, but which lives within the Culture-body, necessarily involves a loss to the Culture. Such groups form areas of anesthetic tissue, as it were, in the Culture body. Such a group, by standing outside the historical necessity, the Destiny of the Culture, inevitably militates against that Destiny. This phenomenon is in no way dependent on human will. The parasite is spiritually without, but physically within. The effects on the host-organism are deleterious both physically and spiritually.

Johnny gets to a point where he is on an island by himself, the foreign parasite now surrounding and overwhelming him. He is the leader of the group, but in name only, as he lacks the power or will to assert the Sovereign authority over the club he himself created. Benny rejects another of Johnny’s offers for him to take over leadership. Benny skips town, abandoning the Vandals and Kathy. “The Kid,” now a member of the Milwaukee chapter and with a gang to back him up, returns to challenge Johnny’s leadership. They agree that it will be settled by a knife fight. Johnny pulls his knife, but the Kid proceeds to pull a gun and shoot Johnny dead. Johnny is then left abandoned. None of the Vandals present, even those who were in the organism from the beginning, do anything to help or save him; they all cowardly and traitorously toe the line of their new leader. Johnny’s inability to develop leaders to follow him results in his unceremonious demise, a critical aspect of leadership.

We are told at the end of the film that the Vandals are now committed to crime; it has become their raison d’être. The parasite has killed the host and is free to cause more damage with anything it comes across. The original mission of the group is lost forever and cannot come back again. History does not and cannot repeat. It is the record of fulfilled destinies; it is the relationship between the past and the present. Everything living inevitably passes from this plane of existence to another; each age and organism has its own history. The Vandals are lost because of the folly of their leadership. Leaders can be positive and negative; leaders attract attention and direct the will of a group to collective action, and reciprocally, the group responds to the leadership due to the strength of the leader’s personality and will. Both positive and negative leaders can inhabit a spirit, or Geist. A leader who loses control of the group, and therefore its spirit, is no longer a leader. Yockey explains for us the nature of this dynamic:

There are two techniques of leadership, both of which are indispensable: discipline, and persuasion. The first is based on confidence, faith, loyalty, duty-sense, good instincts. The second is addressed to the intellectual side, and adjusts itself to the characteristics of the person or population to whom it is directed. Both techniques use sanctions, whether penal, moral, economic, or social. In a period when the reorganizing and forming of huge masses is the leading action-problem, persuasion, or propaganda, is correspondingly necessary, for only an elite is capable of the highest discipline, and masses must be continually reconvinced.

The Bikeriders depicts two main things. First, a cautionary tale: warnings, transgressions, and then a grim outcome. Lessons can be taken from what is depicted and then applied. The second is the full life cycle of an organism. For the Vandals, everything comes to an end, but all organisms have a Destiny. A specific Culture exists once and is never to return, but the same goes for individual men. Both have distinct and unique characteristics that make them what they are. These qualities then must be valued and protected mightily if they are to achieve their fullness of Destiny, if they are to achieve its organic place in History:

The total difference between the methods of human thinking represented by the central-ideas of Destiny on the one hand, and Causality on the other, was sharply accented for the reason that only one of them is adapted to the understanding of History. History is the record of fulfilled destinies — of Cultures, nations, religions, philosophies, sciences, mathematics, art-forms, great men. Only the feeling of empathy can understand these once-living souls from the bare records left. Causality is helpless here, for at every second a new fact is cast into the pool of Life, and from its point of impact, ever-widening circles of changes spread out. The subterranean facts are never written down, but every fact changes the course of the history of facts. The true understanding of any organism, whether a High Culture, a nation, or a man, is to see behind and underneath the facts of that existence the soul which is expressing itself by means of, and often in opposition to, the external happenings. Only so can one separate what is significant from what is unimportant.

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