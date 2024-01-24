Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Viddao's avatar
Viddao
Jan 24, 2024

Great article! Sad how the more correct parts of the right get muzzled by the moderates over and over again. We need to figure out how to break this cycle, although the first step to solving a problem is admitting that you have one.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GarfellowFellasFunk's avatar
GarfellowFellasFunk
Jan 24, 2024

Excellent piece! At some point we all have to make our “confession of faith”. This is why I don’t believe in a return to colorblindness and egalitarianism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture