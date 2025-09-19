I recently had the pleasure of attending an ICE hiring event. Many anons in our sphere are in desperate need of two things:

A job. A way to get involved beyond posting.

Given the passage of the Big Beautiful Bill, ICE now has a massive budget to expand its hiring of personnel. In the currently terrible jobs market, government is always a reliable employer. I have heard from several anons of putting applications in to ICE for various positions, with little success. I want to give some observations which might help people navigate the process of getting a job in a government agency.

At this ICE hiring event, we were given lots of information about what the agency is looking for. First, obviously, any Law Enforcement Agency is going to prioritize people who have military or previous law enforcement background. Those people went to the front of the line. Furthermore, ICE is prioritizing three geographic areas for new recruits to go to:

Seattle/Pacific Northwest Louisiana New York

Obviously, ICE knows that the critical port cities of these areas are necessary for the functioning of USG as a centralized authority. Without these ports, international trade cannot flow properly. This negatively impacts the economy and the tax revenues of USG. Allowing illegal aliens to set up enclaves in these areas means that the government Red America currently controls will be denied access to these ports if the stereotypical color-revolution strategy so often employed by the Left is used again. What does this mean for anons? Well, it means that you will have a better chance of being hired if you select those three locations on your USAJobs ICE application form. Be ready to move in order to get a job.

Another observation is that the hiring event didn’t require you to submit online to get a contingent offer letter. You only needed to show up with a résumé and a location that you were willing to work at once your training pipeline at FLETC was completed. While they did say that applying online made HR’s job easier, it does not prevent you from getting a contingent offer letter via email. For those who were qualified and given a contingent offer letter, ICE had drug testing present and would start the paperwork process of your background check the same day. This hiring event also had tables for ICE-affiliated lawyers and doctors, and for HSI investigators. Clearly, there is a ramp-up in manpower. There are currently open positions within the DHS that are not law enforcement. ICE HR has open positions. There is a role called Mission Specialist, which has an interesting section on the application form. But mostly what they are looking for is deportation officers, so that is where the focus is. Generally, the wisdom for applying to Federal jobs is to apply for everything available. If you are too old to be a door-kicker, I encourage you to apply for ICE HR, Mission Specialist, Legal Admin, or any similar role in any related agency.

Clearly, the admin is looking for people who are motivated, loyal, and willing to execute Trump’s executive order cleaning up the District of Columbia.

Unfortunately, most highly qualified people who showed up on the first day were not given an offer letter until the second day of the event. I received a contingent offer letter the next week, probably because I didn’t apply online and I had already gone through the line to talk to HR before everyone was given the official briefing, so my offer letter was for a position locally at GS-5 grade. This demonstrates the problems with government hiring: IT TAKES FOREVER. Don’t expect to be given a contingent offer letter in a quick fashion. Don’t be fooled by the slick voice-over and presentation; ICE is still a government bureaucracy. It’s the DMV, but with guns.

Another thing which should be mentioned is the paperwork they expect you to complete NLT ten days after the contingent offer letter is received. Most of it is pretty easy 1–2-page government forms saying that you are not a criminal, you consent to background investigation, etc., but they also need an initial medical clearance form, too. Try to have a primary care provider or licensed clinician on standby who can sign off on it within a week. All of these forms have to be scanned and uploaded via the ICE hiring portal link that they attach to your contingent offer letter.

Some other information which I was provided was that apparently ICE does not polygraph nearly as much as other agencies. Polygraphing has always been controversial, since it lacks any real scientific proof that it is able to sus out bad people. But I find it interesting that they only polygraph about 14% of applicants. In other words, it is likely that they only resort to such if they find something in your background that would demand testing. The ICE representative who gave us a speech giving us all this information stated that polygraph has among other agencies a 60% failure rate. So even if you get called in for a polygraph, it is still close enough to an even chance that you will be selected. In addition, you only are required to run a mile and a half in under 14:30 at the END of FLETC training. ICE also considers physical fitness a part of their job, so they apparently do give officers an hour a day to work out on the job. Just from a standards point of view, it’s clear that the basic training of federal agents is not nearly as strenuous in physicality as boot camp is.

Another thing which I have to stress is the fact of college degree. It is fashionable to complain about the absolute state of the university system and its leftist biases. This is so much the case in conservative circles that there has been a concerted push for blue-collar work. This clearly is retarded. AS PER ALWAYS, the statement “If conservatives were smart…” applies. The biggest increase for the GOP funding apparatus can only be received from capturing highly paid, prestigious positions in white-collar work. ICE isn’t exactly white-collar, so allow me to demonstrate my point simply by using the government pay scaling mechanisms:

This GS pay scale shows the various pay rates at which a federal employee can be paid. They are given at various steps, which are paid out based on years in federal service. To qualify for these positions at initial hire (step 1) is based either on years of previous experience or a degree. At GS-5, you can qualify simply by having a 4-year college degree. Obviously, a degree in something applicable is probably more useful for your chances. But it isn’t decisive, necessarily. You can qualify by having a combination of education and experience, so even if you somehow didn’t complete undergrad, it is still possible to qualify if, for instance, you are a former LEO or former military.

However, there are incentives for academic performance as well. To qualify for GS-7, a man with an undergraduate degree under his belt may qualify if he has achieved as little as a 3.0 out of 4.0 GPA, or a 3.5 out of 4.0 for the degree specialization. Having only a single year of graduate school allows one to apply for this paygrade. There are other stipulations for this way of qualifying, but it is illustrative of the point I am trying to make here: grades actually do matter. I will remind the audience that 3.0 GPA is good enough to get you into graduate school.

Furthermore, education continues to allow credential to be turned into higher pay. Achievement of a graduate degree in certain fields allows the applicant to apply for law enforcement agency positions at GS-9. I believe that accomplishing PhD allows a candidate to apply for federal positions at GS-11. I believe that the government pay scale is one reason why academic advisors always tell you that more education equals higher pay. Obviously, the average pay across society for those specific educational accomplishments is going to be raised by this gradation in government work compensation.

Furthermore, many men in our circles have prior military experience. Being able to claim veteran’s preference on your applications is as simple as uploading your DD-214 to the online application and checking the appropriate boxes. How many points of preference one gets is determined by length of service, character, and percentage of disability while in service. If you got it, use it. It is one of the few cards we can play to try to game the system and get affirmative action schemes to grant us a gimme once in a while.

What I am trying to emphasize is that ConInc have been telling their people not to become elite. They have, through emphasizing the glory of blue-collar labor, been telling their people not to recapture the institutions; not to use credentials to our advantage even when people in our circles already have those credentials, are working on them currently, or could readily acquire them; not to pick up the tens of thousands of dollars that are on the table; not to occupy spots in the federal government which offer solid middle-class incomes with retirement pensions. GOP! You want funding? Stop sending everyone spam texts/emails, and get your supporters more money!

The last thing I would like to share is that Antifa/leftists were present outside this hiring event, so stay frosty at future events should you decide to attend them. Pic related: