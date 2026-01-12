By Vesper of The Overmountain Men of the Tennessee Valley.

It’s January 2026. The gym is packed. You are finally here. Are you a top dog? Or a bottom-of-the-pack beta male? A seasoned gym bro will recognize instantly whether you have walked into his gym with a plan (you might last) or with no understanding and etiquette (you will be gone by March at the latest). In this post, I will give some tips for everyone from beginners to somewhat-advanced lifters. Why should I be permitted to give this advice?

When I started lifting in 2018, I was a 120-pound college sophomore. I am not joking when I say that becoming right-wing probably saved my life. Okay, I may be exaggerating, but it certainly saved my life from being gay and retarded. If I hadn’t come across the right memes and poasters, I would still be a skinny, uneducated, nihilist piece of trash. The year is now 2026. Becoming right-wing made me lift, lifting somehow led me to God, and God gave me a wife and a son (and now a daughter on the way). Why can I give lifting advice? Sure, I have lame credentials like a (probably expired) personal training license. My actual credentials are that I have been lifting since 2018, and I went from 120 pounds to a somewhat lean (it’s winter, I am bulking) 180 pounds. By God’s providence I have never suffered an injury. I bench 310, incline bench 225 for 6, squat 405 for 2, barbell row 225 for 6, and deadlift 485. That, the fact that I am natural, and the fact that I have remained uninjured are why you should listen to my advice.

Beginners

The most important thing is that you find a program you enjoy, so that you can actually stick with it. My advice will deal with lifting weights because I enjoy that the most. If you hate lifting weights, it’s fine to do something else so long as you are doing something.

Back in the day on the /fit board on 4chan, the meme advice to attain any physique was Starting Strength + GOMAD (Gallon Of Milk A Day). It was a good joke, but there is some truth to it. For any actual beginner (you have not seriously lifted within the past few years), it is extremely important to develop the fundamentals and build some basic strength. This will help you to prevent future injury and build some solid muscular foundations. You should follow something like this program:

Day A:

Squat 5 sets (the number of times you put yourself under the bar) × 5 reps (the number of times you move the bar up and down)

Bench 5×5

Deadlift 5×1 Rest Day Day B:

Squat 5×5

Overhead Press 5×5

Barbell Row 5×5 Rest Day, Repeat

Start with the empty barbell. Add five pounds to the bar every day. It might be embarrassing at first, but it is important as a beginner to drill down the form if you want to avoid injury. I added links to a good collection of videos regarding the form on these compound lifts (compound lifts are the movements which use multiple muscle groups at once).

Furthermore, I want to emphasize that it is best practice to take your time on the eccentric part of the lift on every rep for two reasons. First, it will help you build muscle. Second, and more importantly, it will help you avoid injury. The eccentric part of the lift is wherever your body is slowing the weight down. On bench press, this is when the bar is coming toward your body, and on squats, this is where you are squatting downward.

My recommendation would be to follow this program steadily for around 4–6 weeks. After that, you may want to start adding different lifts on your off days so that you don’t end up looking like Mewtwo. Throw in some curls, tricep push downs, calf raises, lateral raises, and abs. However, after playing around with different movements for a week or two, you should find what you like and stick to it for another two or three months before moving on.

Intermediate

After you have a solid foundation, you can begin to innovate on that foundation. We can now introduce mesocycles. If you have found that you enjoy the feeling of the pump over the last few months, you may want to pursue a more bodybuilding-style workout, which usually uses more reps and a large variation of movements. If you have found that you enjoy watching the numbers on the bar increase, you may want to pursue powerlifting. If you can’t make up your mind, it is fine to mix and match. If you do not want to be the top dog in either sport, you do not need to worry about perfect optimization. I will not include example programs here because it gets much more specific from this point forward.

Whatever you decide, you will now begin using mesocycles. Mesocycles are an 8–12-week period where you stick to the same program, continually increasing the weight or reps of every lift. You can begin to make more complex programs here based on your goals.

If someone chooses to pursue bodybuilding, he should increase the number of reps significantly. Generally, anything between 5 and 15 reps is helpful for muscle growth, but you should vary your rep ranges over different lifts for the same muscle groups. For example, if you are hitting chest, you may want to do five sets of bench press for 8–10 reps before moving on to three sets of flies for 10–12 reps.

Bodybuilders should review the mesocycle once it is complete in order to review their numbers (I recommend notating what sets reps and weights you used every time you lift). If you found that a certain lift stagnated in weight or reps, or hurt your joints, replace that with a different lift, or drop the weight. This is how one avoids injury. You can also begin to increase volume (the number of sets performed per day, or per week) over the mesocycle. If you realize that three sets of 10–12 curls do not get you a pump, add more sets, or add another bicep lift after it.

Powerlifters can similarly use mesocycles to increase volume over the mesocycle for specific lifts they want to focus on, or to focus on specific technique issues for the mesocycle before de-loading. A de-load means lowering the weight and the volume for around a week before slowly building it back up again. The de-load is essential for longevity, but it does strike at one’s ego. You can greatly increase volume as a powerlifter, with the main limits being your joints and how much time you are willing to spend sitting there between sets. With regard to technique, the point of failure usually reveals where the focus should be. For example, if one tends to fail at the bottom of the squat, then he should begin to include paused reps in his program to focus on that issue. If he tends to fail at the top, he can train pin squats to focus on that specific portion of the lift.

Advanced

It will become obvious when you are advanced. You will either be one of the strongest or biggest people in the gym. It comes with downsides, however. Muscle growth slows down immensely after one lifts properly and consistently for a long time. Strength gains too begin to slow down. Advanced lifters will have to do some wacky things to achieve their goals. I will use myself as the example here, though I am not certain that I am “advanced.”

Because I focused on Starting Strength and powerlifting for so long, and also due to genetics, my legs greatly outpaced the rest of my physique. My torso muscles also overshadow my arms and shoulders due to focusing on the compounds for so long. Therefore, I have created what appears at first glance to be a retarded bro-science program. It is not so; in order to catch the rest of my body up, I will be focusing on shoulders and arms for the entirety of a mesocycle. If I can focus all of the growth for three months onto those specific parts of my body, it will greatly improve my physique. Muscle does not degrade quickly as long as you are hitting the muscle group about once a week. For the next few weeks, I will be doing 25 sets of bicep movements, 30 sets of tricep movements, and 32 sets of side delt movements a week. This is not sustainable, but until my joints begin to hurt, it will be extremely helpful for my physique. An advanced lifter has to hyper-focus on different weak points over different mesocycles throughout the year in order to see real progress.

Powerlifters usually have to do something similar, while giving more credence than a bodybuilder to the other movements. A powerlifter can never really ignore any of the big three (squat, bench, deadlift). An example of a super-focused power lifting program is the Smolov Jr. program.

This program has you perform 31 heavy sets a week. Your Saturday will be spent doing 10 heavy sets of three for whatever movement you want to improve. For example, if I want to increase my squat up from my max of about 415 on this program, my last Saturday will be spent squatting 365 pounds for 10 sets of three. It is brutal and time-consuming, but eventually this sort of work becomes necessary if you want to increase your strength.

Diet

Your diet is extremely important, but you do not have to make it complicated. You should eat your weight in pounds in grams of protein. I weigh 180 pounds, so I should eat 180 grams of protein a day. Take one day to eat this amount of protein specifically, get an idea of what you have to eat in a day to hit that amount, and then eat roughly the same amount of protein every day from there. It’s fine to overshoot or undershoot a little bit; it is not the end of the world. Unless you are obese, you will need to gain weight to gain muscle. If you are a little fat, I would recommend getting muscular first, and then cutting down later. Your body will consume more calories at rest when you have more muscle, and therefore it will be a little easier to cut weight.

If you are trying to lose or gain weight, get a good estimate for your basal metabolic rate, and eat more or less than that amount depending on whether you want to gain or lose weight. Cut or add whatever makes sense for you to cut or add. When I am bulking, I eat more ice cream and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches because they go down easy. When I cut, I do not eat those, and I use water instead of milk in my protein shake. You do not need to overcomplicate it; just find your goal, make a plan, and then stick to it.

Supplements

Unless you can afford to eat chicken for every single meal, you should buy protein powder. It’s cheap and effective and makes it easy to get a little extra protein into your diet. Also, you must take creatine. It will boost your energy, focus, and strength. Caffeine is great, and lifting weights is the best excuse to abuse stimulants. Take magnesium before bed, and sleep a lot. You can’t make gains as efficiently if you are not sleeping. Other than that, take a multivitamin.

In conclusion, go to gym, lift weights. If you need any help coming up with a basic program, DM me, and I will help you draft one up, free of charge. Happy New Year, fellas, and good luck. Go get some.