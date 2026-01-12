Old Glory Club

Sarman
2h

As an additional supplementary approach, if you are a true beginner and have access to a complete gym and without writing an entire essay, I'd recommend for the completely uninitiated to do some research on full body programs to learn what muscle groups exist and how you can stimulate them. Spend some time going around each machine and seeing what feels right. If you are taller some exercises will be more difficult than if you are shorter and vice versa, if you have long limbs, short limbs, etc. You are not a pussy because you used an assisted pullup machine or a dumbell curl machine, go see Dorian Yates curling in a machine if you think only weaklings use them.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v6exPwyeZDQ

3:00 for leg extensions

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vZnLRqD4M-I

just all of it, what a bitch right

Many (if not most) beginner programs will have you do 3 full body workouts a week, with a day or 2 between, this is a very reasonable starting point. The work will probably be 3 sets per muscle group per session (or even 1 for the first day). This may look like a lot to take in but I promise it becomes simple as you move from exercise to exercise and everyone will make mistakes, like training their arms first which are then too tired to pull or push with the larger muscles, starting too heavy, insisting on doing a particular exercise that isn't producing results, not recovering properly or undereating.

Note on nutrition specifically, please understand that muscle is built by the gram, and beginners make strength gains INCREDIBLY easily. Many many studies show beginners not only produce neurological strength gains (brain learning how to use force production better) but gain muscle even in a calorie deficit. If you are overweight, and are not experienced with strength training (and do not have a job where you are naturally lifting heavy items all day) you can lose body fat while gaining muscle. This is good news! You can accomplish 2 things at the same time, looking better and getting stronger. Once you are going weeks and weeks without being able to add weight to the exercise, you've likely exhausted your ability to continue gaining muscle in a deficit and then will need to begin eating in a (slight) surplus of ~200 calories while maintaining 1g per lb of protein.

If anyone has any specific exercise choice questions I'll do my best to answer but another important thing to understand is that muscles do not have a morality or a toughness component. Muscle gets bigger when it is stimulated under heavy load for extended periods of time (up to a point). It does not care if the load is a barbell, dumbbell, a heavy milk carton full of sand, or a machine colored pink with flowers on it. Now yes the idea is eventually we get you out of Planet Fitness and into a gym where they stab you for 5x5 but if that is what you have USE IT.

- Final notes that I have no other way to work in.

In the beginning sessions try to take each set to the point where it becomes hard to continue the movement (curl, row, press, the act of moving a weight from A to B then back), do 1-2 more and then stop, not because you got bored or tired but because the muscle you are using became sore and unable to produce force. You don't need to go to absolute failure where you cannot move the weight if your life depended on it but you must mentally understand and prepare to get close to that. If the weight is slowing down, do 1 more. You have graduated from beginner once you hit that point then do 2 more, or 3 more until you truly know if you tried one more time it would not move but as a beginner you will learn to feel where that is. In the meantime, do the movement until it slows, then 1 more.

Growth and Strength is based on adding tension, by way of added weight. It's a rep range for a reason, 8-12, 6-8, 10-12, etc. You get stronger when you can add weight without losing range of motion. If you do 3 sets of 8 reps this week and it's hard, and 3 weeks later that same weight in 3x8 is easy, time to add weight. Do this over and over.

More is not better. This is called volume management. If you're starting out, you will be tempted to think 3 sets is good, well 4 sets must be even better, then 5, then 6. It is not, and what will happen is you will exhaust yourself and be unprepared for the next session by adding sets to every exercise because it's easier than lifting a heavier weight for fewer sets. This is not to say fewer is better either, a la Mentzer. 1 set to failure will get results, but you are a beginner, you will not go to failure, you will go to mild discomfort because you are not mentally experienced enough to be in dire agony and pain which you've never experienced before, and then do 2 more reps. See earlier Dorian Yates videos for examples. Go until the weight slows, do 1 more, then wait until you're ready to do your next set or exercise.

Chronometer is an excellent macro and calorie tracking app with many features (like barcode scanning) provided for free other apps charge you for. If that isn't a concern MyFitnessPal is another one.

Learn to like Nonfat Greek Yogurt (or partial/full fat depending on your calorie needs), pinto beans, sweet potatoes, and other similar 1 ingredient foods (mixed with others). Very filling yet not calorie dense. Any diet is improved by being able to eat a lot of something.

If you are dedicated to using barbell compound movements please practice on a Smith Machine first and ask for advice on form adjustments. Many people toil away at squats, rows, deadlifts etc for years just for it to be a lower back exercise. If you are a beginner or intermediate avoid the compulsion to take these movements near failure as the risk of injury becomes very high because you are not well experienced at controlling these exercises. Use other muscle building exercises to support growth in these movements, there's a reason the Chinese and Slavic olympic lifters do dumbbell and machine work several days of the week.

DanubeSwabian
2h

Based.

