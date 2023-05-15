Old Glory Club

Yizz The Eunuch
May 15, 2023

It's Mac tonight! https://youtu.be/Z-exHvIY9n4

Steve C
May 16, 2023

Interesting to see how we all have our own unique perspective of Mickey D’s. I’ll share mine. First, let me say I’m much older than you. So this will be a bit of nostalgia you probably haven’t heard before. Yes, believe it or not, once upon a time, you could buy cigarettes at McDonalds. And smoke. They had ashtrays at the tables. Cigarettes could be purchased from a vending machine located in the dining area. It was completely unmonitored, so any 12 or 13 year old kid (no comment) could buy himself a pack without worry of getting caught or having to show proof of age. Most of the employees were teenagers anyway and they didn’t care. It was a glorious time. I don’t remember when they removed the vending machines. I’m going to guess sometime in the 90s, because that’s when they began to crack down on indoor smoking. First by creating smoking sections, then eliminating it altogether. I have to admit I probably have perhaps one of the more unusual memories of McDonalds from my growing up years – hamburgers and cigarettes. Thanks for an interesting article on a piece of true Americana.

