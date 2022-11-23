Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

the long warred
Nov 23, 2022

God Bless your Father.

I served too including in the sand, repeatedly.

Happy Thanksgiving.

And to answer what for; to be White Pill: we bought some time for the rest of you and gained a valuable moral cohort of veterans.

Morality being we kept faith, passed our tests, and didn’t give in or stick our hands in the cookie jar. Honor in a word.

That will mean something always, will probably mean more very soon.

CryptoFeral
Nov 23, 2022

This sort of prose is painful but necessary. I have posted to one of my veteran groups that likely is sympathetic to what is increasingly evident. Props to recognition that we are forming an effective moral cohort, hopefully both in support of each other and to make the necessary changes in ourselves and others.

