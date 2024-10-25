Old Glory Club

Brandon Walsh
Oct 25

I stan the trashcan man!

Great piece!

Jon McGee
Nov 25

The meaningful search for power can come in all activities. The most common was farming, power over nature and provision for family and future. The Industrial Revolution created new social dynamics that disrupted the old order. Perhaps culture would have adapted to reestablish traditional culture except for the influence of Enlightenment ideals and capitalist priorities. Marx in Manchester is emblematic. The Enlightenment arose for the purpose of resisting tyranny, from monarchs and state religion and these continue to be important. The logical extension of these ideals leads to something like the wokeness we deal with now. The founders understood this and put in safeguards that have been eliminated in our current republic. We must consider installing better standards to balance the need for strong moral leadership and tendencies to authoritarianism. We are facing an era more disruptive than the Industrial Revolution in Automation. This has the possibilities of thriving, diverse communities or absolute totalitarianism. Our thinking must encompass this newly arriving transformation.

2 more comments...

