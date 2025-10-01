Inconsistency is one of those things we have come to expect from our online political discourse, as information changes as fast as we blink, and the aggressive aggregation of political arrangements make one’s biases (or one’s sponsor’s dollars) show through the charade when push comes to shove. It would be easy to take the last several months of headlines (or years, if you really wanted to) and compare them to the takes of pundits, political e-celebs, and their respective factions and gauge who has been more consistent in contrast to knee-jerk reactions. This isn’t to call out anyone specifically; I myself am very much guilty of letting my most biased knee-jerk reactions dominate my tweets and posts — more often than not out of frustration and because the pithy remark tends to do the numbers we all like to see and feel on our favorite social media platforms.

Our window of perceiving time has certainly seen a great deal of flattening. The horizon is always right in front of us, and the edge of the world is always one step away for forever as long as we keep walking, making sure that most of us have no pause to look at where we’ve come, or look at the actual work that would need to be done to fix the problem we spend so much time discursively running in circles around. Being a man well-versed in one’s history and policy helps, especially when contextualizing actions taken by the administration, or offering existing legal avenues to overcome the evermore-insurmountable odds the nation faces in order to right the ship and restore order.

I apologize, dear reader, for so often being meta in my analysis of these sorts of things, but I find it just as important to understand the situation we are in as it relates to our perception and media as it is to emphasize our dire straits on a civilizational level. The methods by which we are exposed to information, not to mention processing and distributing our analyses, play a vital role in the ways in which we communicate, thereby affecting our organizational capabilities as well as messaging to those who might be sympathetic to our plight.

What seemingly feels like a false dichotomy has been presented on most people’s Twitter timelines: those who have decided unabashedly to trust the plan, and those who wish to “chimp” and are quickly called “Panicans” or some kind of perpetual loser when even the most milquetoast criticism is levied against the administration. We should be critical when the time calls for it, not to mention that most of our readers are aware of just how bad things are. The State of the Union is not good. Just as President Ford reported some fifty years ago, the hour is late, and the enemy has very much gotten past the gates. The online phenomenon of counter-signaling the slightest disagreement and crab-bucketing one another leaves too many people glued to the phones and the updates of e-drama and other such “lore” rather than the importance of organization and political activism.

Paradoxically, the reporting and the facts on the ground change so quickly that, in order to respond appropriately and coordinate effective messaging/signaling on a particular issue, one has to have some finger on the pulse of what goes out from government officials, shills, aligned individuals, etc. and into the discursive ether. Whether it’s the recent usage of the term “remigration” to Lindsay and Netanyahu using “woke right,” memetic warfare isn’t just posting the Pepe or the Gigadialogues anymore.

When certain phrases or memes can be directly traced to foreign governments or those taking money, or when something gets co-opted against our wishes (think Vivek name-checking the Great Replacement in the 2024 Republican primaries), one can see how fast an impact-coordinated messaging can affect our political cycle. However, just as countless superstitious allegations ranging from implanted devices to all politicians secretly being trans, it becomes easy to see how our political spaces on social media turn into a schizophrenic void of screams with everyone just trying to be heard. The best amplifiers for effective messaging are usually coordinating behind the scenes via group chats on various platforms or — as we see so often with our foes on the Left — botting the likes.

A step back is required sometimes, especially when we can complain one day, a statement gets put out two hours later from some government official, and then the feed is flooded with “I told you so’s” or “Not Good Enough.” None of us will ever be truly 100% happy about where things are going, but to measure the degrees of direction to the right, or state of the economy, deportations, and the rest requires a more longitudinal approach than what our social media feeds can provide us. A return to long-form analysis, monthly or quarterly, would give many of us a much-needed breath of fresh air before heading back to the Feed and the Slop that is given to us therein. This isn’t to discount the urgency of issues (after all, we can’t be slow in telling Elon and Vivek that they’re wrong about H-1Bs), but giving the best analysis or even offering the best solution may take longer than asking Grok about a law, or pointing to years-old flowcharts about who’s paying whom.

It would behoove our better-read and better-connected friends to consider long-form or a greater breadth of time when looking at what’s to be done, while still instilling a vital sense of urgency on the issues that matter such as American demographics. A balance must be struck, the fight continues, but we can step over many of the asinine platitudes that make up discourse and drama for the sake of putting together people, organizations, and ideas that will direct the course of where the country goes. We have three years and some change until the next President (God really only knows) is sworn in. Much ground is to be covered, and we mustn’t lose sight of the goal.