By guest contributor Edwin Colter.

The good news is that I got a job again. The flipside of that was that it required moving across the country. Completely uprooting oneself for zero job security except for the here and now. If you’ve been laid off more than once, you understand the fragility: you aren’t living on the edge exactly, but you get that nothing is certain anymore. For now, the job is as real as it can be, and the money hasn’t inflated away entirely; but within this poisoned chalice of life at an American tech company, a new evil lurks.

A.I.

I consider myself lucky. This company that I work for hasn’t gone completely as mad as some of the others you read about. We don’t have token-burning quotas to hit, but we certainly have to be using it. Of course no one is really sure how best to use it or what for, but those details are to be worked out through doing! I started off curious because I’d never really understood the allure of ChatGPT or its competitors before. After many months, I have to tell you that it’s basically a slightly better but more retarded search engine. That’s it.

Sure, some people will use it to write some code (it will have errors), others will use it to write emails (they will be long, verbose, and irritating to read, and may contain errors), others will use it to draft documents (inevitably these will contain errors), and still others will use it to create fun slide images for their PowerPoint presentations (that won’t contain errors but will look like they were designed by someone stuck in Web 2.0 design school).

There aren’t really any efficiency gains to be had, and a few recent examples of how colleagues have used A.I. have demonstrated this to me. I just had to endure a meeting from a senior leader. We’re talking an ex-Google type who pulls in probably 300–400k. A guy whose calendar is booked so full, it’s a wonder he can sit down to do any actual work. I know he’s actually pretty sharp, though, from conversing with him at happy hour; but even he is captured by the A.I. trap. This guy was showing us a presentation he had given and humblebragging about how he had used A.I. to help him: 15 iterations, he said it took — 15 iterations, and he still had to read it and check for hallucinations. That was just for the content of these slides (there were 14). He then spent more time finding an A.I. tool to make the slides for him. He seemed proud of himself. After all, he had wasted time and resources like never before to produce a slide deck and presentation content that a competent intern could have made. Our company, like many, has an internal templated slide deck formatted. It looks fine. It’s in the company colors and is functional. There is literally zero need to waste the time or money redesigning what we’ve already paid people to design, and most importantly, it creates a consistent design language across the company.

The obsession with slide decks is nothing new, either, I might add. Another senior leader made a joke during a presentation about how he had burned all his tokens by clicking “Beautify Slide” too many times. It looked hopelessly amateurish. This is the senior leadership, keep in mind, a level or two below the C-suite titles. The hype is everywhere, but you can’t speak out against it — oh, no, you are trapped in the room with these true believers, and it’s on a scale more intense than anything else I’ve seen in society. We all know what it is like not to be going along with Current Thing™ if you’re here reading this. We’ve learned to keep quiet at certain times when political topics come up, or, if we are brave, we know how to voice our opposition in a clever fashion to push back without opening the door to a witch hunt. With A.I., though, it’s different. Social or political issues are outside of your work life; many companies like this pay them lip service, and people just don’t bring up the topics as much as is made out. But the A.I. hype is now part of your job. You have to tell the Emperor how great his clothes are.

A.I. in the office represents a kind of great offloading effort that seems doomed to fail in the long run. It isn’t hard to see how we get from here to the society depicted in Idiocracy. You can instruct the chatbots to write your emails and produce your work, but you slowly stop thinking. Right now, people are still sharp enough to distrust the output, but that won’t last. People are inherently lazy and will default to the easy way out most of the time, especially when the incentives of the job push them to do so. A.I. promises that it can write the document faster based on some input, and so it is never that you are not giving direction, but your own thinking degrades. Perhaps you take the belief that this is all bullshit work (probably true) and so offloading this is fine — all the more time to write and post on Substack or X — but that isn’t how it works. In fact, we’re already all driven into the gym to try and get what they used to call “farm-boy strong.” What we do daily defines us, and if we offload our mental faculties entirely in one arena, they will suffer in another. There is no such thing as a free lunch. Companies and leadership don’t see that, though; they only see the hype and the insatiable need for short-term profitmaking.

There just isn’t that much that A.I. can do that you can’t already. The efficiency gains promised don’t seem to manifest themselves, either. I don’t see anything happening faster, and if I take what guys more senior than myself are telling me, they aren’t working any faster. I had to bite my tongue not to ask if he thought he would have produced the presentation faster just working as though A.I. didn’t exist. If doing his own research and writing would have been as quick as reviewing and correcting the A.I.’s. Ask any editor: it’s a harder, more thankless task than the actual writing itself most of the time. The last issue with A.I. that seems underdiscussed is its lack of precision and repeatability. Much of the modern world requires that. We need the same result to happen every time in the software that powers our airplanes. Not least because we’re diversifying our pilots!

Corporate America is still getting decidedly worse. We’re now dealing with the A.I. hypebeast, layoffs from greedy companies, and still continued H-1B visa fraud. A.I. represents the latest in the Ponzi scheme, but worst of all, there is simply no way to speak up against it inside the system. Truly, I feel like I’m going mad on a daily basis as people cook up insane justifications about this decidedly mediocre technology. No one wants to accept that the efficiency gains are all gone. We’re at a weird end of historical reality in the working world that people don’t want to accept. Maybe you think I’m a hater, a luddite, just rebelling against the status quo. That could be so, but I’m deep in the proverbial trenches of American tech, up close and personal. This wonder technology is far more impotent than it appears: its real promise, of course, is in empowering slop, but I think we all know that. The content online and offline will become more and more slop-like for as long as private equity subsidizes the cost of these models. Not only that, but we’ll have a new breed of lunatics unleashed. A.I. chat psychosis is both real and tragic. It’s convinced people to kill themselves and thus crosses into the spiritually evil territory.

There is some hope through all of this. Although I’m just another mostly cowardly corporate drone trying to hang on to the bag, I still attempt to speak up and challenge this insane A.I. dogma. I’m not alone, either. A.I.’s naturally pretty unpopular. Hard not to be when every CEO from an A.I. company is confidently predicting the end of white-collar work every 18 months in the same way our health class was constantly convinced it would only take two weeks to flatten the curve. This weird triumphalism makes no sense: like every person bathed in shitlibbery, they seem to struggle with second-order consequences. If every job is gone and automated, who exactly is going to be left paying your server bills? Complicated questions like this, of course, are never asked, because it’s really about a bait-and-switch. Get the public to buy the shares so that the investors can climb out of the hole. A.I. isn’t going anywhere, but a cynical CEO and the shareholder class still might lay you off again regardless.