Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Son of Hastur's avatar
Son of Hastur
11h

I knew the owner of a local coffee shop who started his career in tech startups. He was a successful entrepreneur, a family man, etc., and I don't have anything against him personally. But he was constantly adding ai chat bots to the (five-employee) team's Slack channels, and encouraged people to talk to his ai secretary instead of him. He would ask GPT to create shopping lists instead of taking inventory and actually reading recipes.

Years went by and he was still door-dashing from a local grocery store instead of implementing real deliveries from a restaurant supply distributor. AI to do your scheduling, ai to do your hiring... he treated it as a zero-cost task-doer. I saw the resentment build and build within his staff over this short-term thinking, and as you said, there will be errors.

He was a gadget guy. He blew cash that could have been used to invest in his own business on new and novel toys. No one was surprised when that shop closed down.

Any of us who have worked in tech for any length of time will know that these new technologies pop up, take over the industry, and then fade from everywhere they aren't actually useful. Put everything in the cloud! Do everything on your phone! Ask the ai to do it! I'm hoping this latest fad gets out of our hair sooner rather than later.

Reply
Share
RiverHollow's avatar
RiverHollow
8hEdited

I hope that you are right, I fear that you're not.

AI will be used to justify digital IDs. It is imperative that our guys get to know each other offline, forming our own trusted networks, including online channels, before this happens.

AI is real and capable, but it doesn't change that the majority of positions at these companies are holding pens for people who might otherwise be instrumentalized to cause problems. With or without AI, most of these people aren't there to do meaningful work, just to churn noise with occasional exception.

For our guys in particular, AI removes certain barriers. People already inside a given trusted network should be using it to create non-dependent tooling, and to help churn the noise that any organization must churn. It is exceptionally good at handling the digital environment, and we have a brief period before we require a good goy card to leverage it near the top of its abilities. There is already (partly contrived) vetted access to the "most powerful" models offered to the public by private companies.

In short, don't use this tool like a boomer would, or like the deflated, tech-bourgeoisie slave-caste would, but don't neglect what it can do for us when we ground its use towards our ends.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Old Glory Club · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture