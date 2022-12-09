Old Glory Club

Brandon
Dec 9, 2022

Fantastic piece Mr Prudentialist. If they don’t get ya at the abortion clinic, they’ll try and get ya in the suicide booth...

Narco Republican
Dec 10, 2022

It was this Canadian business that helped me understand this fragment that Gómez Dávila wrote over 50 years ago:

"Life requires the endorsement of the state which takes care of its industrial facilities; but just as in the face of an obsolete engine every emotion is an artifice, every mortuary rite is transformed into an aseptic task. The city disposes of its corpses, along with the other garbage, in hygienically selected places." - Nicolás Gómez Dávila, Text #6.

2 more comments...

