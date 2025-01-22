Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
WarGoose's avatar
WarGoose
Jan 22

The parallels are numerous between 1990's Russia and post 2020 America. Declining birth rates, deaths of despair, drug addiction, alcoholism, loneliness, and a lost national collective interest to go along with declining economic prospects and a decline in life expectancy. No, we aren't at the same depths that Russians found themselves in 30 years ago, but our trajectory is similar and will continue unless the Trump presidency is successful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Jonathan Klipa's avatar
Jonathan Klipa
Jan 22

I dunno

Did Trump

Co-opt the tech bros or is it the other way around?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture