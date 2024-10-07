Old Glory Club

After Salamis
Oct 8Edited

"Israel has a nuclear arsenal, and the surrounding countries, all of which are Israel’s enemies, do not. This creates a severe strategic imbalance that allows Israel to get away with rampant aggression toward states as far away as Iran..."

Israel got invaded from every side on the same day it became independent, than fought repeated wars against those neighbors for over 30 years.

The Soviets and Poles could empty Prussia, the Azerbaijanis could evict the people of Nagorno-Karabakh... but Israel alone is expected to put up with a populace that sends suicide bombers into their streets and rockets into their cities.

“America can pursue this basic strategic principle in the name of self-defense, but if you do it, you are a crazy global criminal state and must be destroyed.”

A state that funds terrorism and hostile factions like Hezbollah(which has the blood of both Americans and Israelis on it), a state that inflicted thousands of casualties on US troops with IEDs produced for Jihadis during the Iraq War, a state which has a clock counting down to the destruction of Israel... is that really a nation you are willing to trust with Nuclear Weapons?

This is not how any other aspiring Nuclear Power, Pakistan included, behaved.

I understand wanting to counter the nonsense and intrigue Tel Aviv inflicts on the rest of the planet, but that nonsense, and most of the other problems of the middle east, spring from a faction in the west treating Palestinians like their favorite pet Pitbull.

Until that ends, "our Greatest Ally" and her enemies will continue to inflict their troubles on us out of sheer self-preservation.

Edit: as to the "criminal" side of the things...

https://www.politico.eu/article/obama-hezbollah-the-secret-backstory-of-how-let-off-the-hook/

Su Nombre
Oct 9

I’m glad you said it. I have eyeballs and ears and I can notice how Arab population in Israel are treated versus Jews in Arab countries. That is not to say that the Israeli government is innocent and blameless, just that it’s obvious that the aggression usually begins with Iran and their proxies.

