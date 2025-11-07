I am not one who practices the art of divination, nor do I own a crystal ball, despite the many memes about pondering one’s orb. In the aftermath of various statewide races (and one notable but predictable mayoral election), we have been left with the usual pundit classes engaging in their usual bouts of catchphrases and decades-old memes that don’t hit quite like they used to. New York City, America’s financial capital and one of the most recognizable places on the planet, is in the midst of its very own Sadiq Khan moment. Like Khan, Mamdani has ridden into public office off the very real crisis regarding the cost of living, but most importantly, above all things, he has become mayor off the votes of the foreign-born.

Conveniently, and while I’m certainly no believer in coincidences, the Conservative establishment is having a battle for its very identity, between those skeptical of the 20th-century conservative orthodoxies that have been at the very core of the Conservative Movement, and the outspoken masses online and offline who have watched an already dispossessed majority turn into a minority within their lifetimes with no proper representative for them in government, and denied access to various handouts, cutouts, and legs up that are given to everyone but actual Americans trying to make due in an economy where the median age of a first time homebuyer, according to the National Association of Realtors, is 40, and depending on the market, it can be even higher.

Since the 2024 Christmas season, H-1B visas have been front and center as we’ve witnessed numerous reports from journalists and anonymous online poasters highlighting the immeasurable fraud, abuse, and mass firings once a critical mass of visa holders or Indian workers has taken over a company. Individuals like Matt Forney and Karl Hollywood (@WokeCapital) have been published for their efforts, highlighting how American businesses and towns have been effectively replaced through ethnonarcissism, fraud, and the cost-cutting corporate measures of offshoring.