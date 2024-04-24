Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

Charles Carroll
Apr 24, 2024

Great post. Joel’s concern that the backlash against the lefts hatred of whites will create “supremacists” is similar to James Lindsey’s crap about how he fears the right becoming extremists from the left going too fast. If Berry wants to act like Lindsey, then I can only assume his whole purpose is not to stop the left but hinder the right.

RiverHollow
Apr 24, 2024Edited

Anti-identitarians are the biggest threat to America and our way of life. They are "humanity supremacists" in the sense that they regard an abstract concept of humanity as a concern they can manage while ignoring the people failing to live up to their potential right within their own family. It's merely an excuse to be selfish and uncaring, to overlook the things you can and should do, the people you should owe your life to, with the excuse that you're acting in service to an ideal for humanity. As could be expected, this ideal itself is a falsehood; it's one of the darkest paths, bringing misery to those who take it, or are led down it, despite the overtures to the contrary. With rudimentary education on political theory and history, it's apparently demonic and no good Christian would support it knowingly.

