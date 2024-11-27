Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan Bauer's avatar
Ryan Bauer
Nov 27

The book Not Stolen is a great read with good historical insights and context. Nice article! Enjoy your Thanksgiving.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rikhard Ravindra Tanskanen's avatar
Rikhard Ravindra Tanskanen
Nov 28

The white Indians are the Metis Indians (Michif), Countryborn, Bungi, mesticos, Chicanos, mestizos, pardos (like Puerto Ricans), Atlantic Half-Breeds, triracial isolates, Russo-Tlingit: there are also white Inuit-Aleut, these being the Sa'ami-Yup'ik and the NunataKavut, and of course Black Indians. All of these groups are marginalized in society, although they comprise most inhabitants of Mesoamerica, the Andes, Brazil, and the Prairie Provinces, and I would think the bulk of northern Quebec (which is culturally distinct and is the heartland of the independence movement).

It was the whites who oppressed the Natives, although the white Indians were often foot soldiers in the Iberian Conquest: the Michif and Countryborn also hated each other. Most "whites" in the greater South (and I would think the South Midlands and to a lesser extent the North Star Republic, both originally settled by Southerners), are triracial, and thus it was triracial isolates who were the greatest Indian-killers: given the northern third of the greater Appalachian mountains usually shared the same settlement patten as the South, the inhabitants of the areas would be tri-racial isolates.

As I said, neither side were aggressors, but this gives equal moral argument to the Natives and greater Southerners. There were Indian massacres of greater Southerners by Natives, but also of Natives by greater Southerners. Eventually the greater Southerners won, but BOTH SIDES were motivated by fear.

1990s revisionist history was written as a response to the Americocentric narrative which existed since Washington Irving: an aggregate analysis of all historical interpretations is the best bet.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture