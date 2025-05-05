By guest contributor Praise of Folly.

The Trump–Musk arc has been one of the most unforeseeable and exciting moments in recent American political history. Many of us thought that Trump would still have his hands tied in handling a second term, but the theory that presidents do their serious work in a second term, as they cannot run for reelection, seems to apply to Trump as well. I am pleased to see the rise of RFK Jr. and his MAHA movement; the total slop mess of U.S. food needs to be fixed yesterday. Many of us on the Right are seeing in real time our foes fall into the dust. The woke is getting put away, and the Obama–Biden Era progressive social experiment is over. Failure to recognize that technology is built upon natural systems, and not the other way around, is a bad meta-political model. With this as a preamble, what are we to do? How do we redeem the time? Before we can answer that question, we need to look into the nature of decision-making.

Strategic Environmental Matrix, Part 1: Knowledge of the Self

Master Tzu said, “If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.” This insight is universally applicable, being pertinent to business, politics, and life goals. Building upon Master Tzu, we could also add knowledge of the environment, which he does cover in his discussion of spies later on in The Art of War. Philosophy teaches us that all thoughts and concepts can be described symbolically and can be related to each other. As praxis, Philosophy is simply this, the relation of objects to other objects to gain a better understanding of the world we live in. Using this philosophical praxis and the insights found in The Art of War, we can begin casting the decision-making process in symbolic form. To act intelligently and with purpose, you must understand three things: yourself and your capabilities; your goal; and the environment in which you act. All of these concepts are classified together in what I am calling a Strategic Environmental Matrix (SEM). We begin with self-knowledge — or, as was inscribed in the Temple of Apollo in Delphi, “know thyself.” The easiest way in which people fail to meet their goals is by failing to understand themselves.

Let me give you a concrete example. Let us imagine three men: one who puts a rocket ship into space, one who finishes a weekend project, and a knight who wins duels and jousts. In physics, work is defined as the product of force and distance. If a man is to say, “I did x,” he must be the one contributing the majority or totality of the value of force in this equation. For example, the CEO who puts a rocket-ship into space did not put the rocket into space; not even the engineers did — the force value comes from the chemical energy stored in the rocket fuel. The weekend warrior as well did not do the “work,” but the electrical energy stored in the batteries of his power tools did. The knight could say, “I won this wealth by my hand,” if he won this wealth by ransoming other knights he defeated in battle. Men in all three stations are prone to say, “I did this!” but only the knight can say it with any truth. As the CEO and weekend warrior are using technology in which the agency of the tool is not in themselves, but in the tool itself (Illich’s distality), we see that at best they are an agent that initiates a process.

Given that the nature of machines is that the user input is fungible, any other man could have in theory done the same thing. This is not work or effort on your part. On the contrary, not just any man, for example, could beat a knight in battle and ransom him. In our modern world, with a handful of exceptions, men are just George Jetson pressing a button at work all day; any other man could do the same thing. This is bad for job security, but good for employers who want a tight grip around your neck. Why does this matter? Well, the massive mental delusions of Boomers and the humorous face-plants indicate that Mr. Boomer did not possess the qualities and prowess he thought he had; so, for example, he face-plants in love and stumbles through four marriages. Turns out his weekend warrior prowess was not communicable in love, unlike, say, the knight errant. The reason for this is simple: the imagined physical prowess Mr. Boomer had was just the electrical energy of his power tools. Being a Boomer, he thought he possessed this physical prowess, and when he failed in love, he just did the failing-up routine and said he learned so much from failing that he never failed (think Edison’s light bulb quip). A woman has this way of making a man feel small when she knows he knows she knows he does not possess the prowess he thinks he does. A knight, on the other hand, does. He is a boss on and off the battlefield and succeeds in love. His sense of prowess is proportional to his actual prowess, in a way that Mr. Boomer’s is not. Know what you can do! If, after reflection, you realize that you are not able to perform the necessary tasks to achieve your goal, then abandon that goal or seek help from others to help you achieve it.

Strategic Environmental Matrix, Part 2: Knowledge of the Goal

This is where people fumble a lot as well. Sticking with our love analogy, many a man goes into a relationship with the idea that “I can fix her,” and, to be fair, women do the same thing: “I can fix him.” By fix, they don’t usually mean help them defragment their souls to achieve the unity of solar masculine and lunar feminine within the framework of a hermetic process of self-discovery, which, though hard, is doable; instead, they attempt to make their significant others into the unattainable ideals that they see in TV shows, movies, or video games. Not only does he not understand her; the man fails to understand himself. Master Tzu tells us what will happen.

In formulating a goal, one needs to know what kind of relationship one wants to have with a woman and what kind of woman he wants to have in that relationship. For my Red Pill bros out there, he needs a frame. Frame is not just something you have to bring a woman into your life, but anybody. A frame symbolically is that heuristic you have that says, “This is who I am and what I want out of life; if you are not on board with that, future social integration becomes problematic, if not impossible.” For example, if a man were to start a business and seek a partner, he should see whether his partner has the same frame as he does. Many a business venture fails for this simple reason. Sadly this occurs because both partners don’t have a solid frame. Your frame is a direct result of your self-knowledge, so the goal portion of this process necessarily comes after self-knowledge. Once your frame is in place, you then need to return to the object you seek to achieve.

After developing a frame, the man then needs to figure out what kind of relationship he wishes to have with his desired woman. To refine the process further and make it clearer, I will assume that this man is a Christian. His frame is the pairing of two things: a) what the Scriptures and b) what the historical witnesses of the Church indicate the objective nature of marriage is. Being a creature with a subjective experience, i.e., qualia, he is allowed within this fenced-in arena leeway to have certain preferences. These preferences fall within the fenced-in frame of God’s word. Together this frame then is shared with the woman he is interested in. As a Christian herself, she will already accept, in theory, a large part of his frame; the question remains whether she will accept his preferences within that frame. From this frame within a frame, the man can then refine his criteria and plan a thoughtful and detailed evaluation process. To answer the problem, if this Christian man’s goal is a certain Christian woman who falls into the broader Christian frame of marriage and within his preferences, then we are approaching a concrete level of understanding that will ensure his success in this goal. This process is commutative and can be used in business, social life, and academic pursuits.

Strategic Environmental Matrix, Part 3: Knowledge of the Environment

The environment is the third and final part of this decision-making process. Any of us can look back at some time in our lives when we had a far less accurate understanding of our environment than we do now. This noetic gap explains many of our past failures. One of the great debates on our side in this day in age is the failure of couples to form and, even worse, to reproduce. A major part of this is a failure to understand our environment. People who relied on all the Boomer bromides of “Just ask her out, bro!” and “What’s the worst that can happen?” ended up getting wrecked. Through a vast combination of actual physical toxins in our food, air, and clothes, and in physical environments such as places of work and homes, physical health and hormones are all out of whack, and this throws a monkey wrench into the process.

Furthermore, due to Simulation Nation, we have men and women differently socialized, and like two ships in the night, they never see each other. This means that they bring radically different expectations to the relationship scene, and the results again are predictable. With the hollowing-out of the U.S. via free trade and catabolic collapse, third places were the first to go. That was, of course, how you met someone of the opposite sex in the past — third places such as churches, parks, cafés, etc. By a literal constriction of our space through the ever-increasing blob of Mordor vomit, we lost the very venues to socialize and to find spouses. Environmental factors are the driving factors for psychological, mental, and physical disorders. Chronic illness is more or less unheard of in historic pre-industrial societies. Our environment is making us sick. Our environment is getting between men and women, preventing them from pair bonding.

All of this might sound intimidating. How is one to do all this? For starters, let’s make this real simple. All things that exist can be described symbolically. In this case, the self, the goal, and the environment. Begin by defining each object in the decision-making process. Defining an object implies understanding its essence and qualities, or, as Aristotle said, its essence and accidents. When this is done, you can then symbolically relate these together and determine whether they are constants or variables. To solve the equation, you want as many constants as possible. The variables are where time and chance come in. Ideally, you would then work out how these objects relate to each other and then form a result which would be your provisional plan of action, which needs to be dynamically updated and refined as you gain new intelligence, much like the theorems of Hari Seldon in Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series. If this still seems too much to handle, then don’t worry: this is the germ of an idea I have for a business venture entitled “Esoteric Consulting.” More on that anon.

The Current Situation

With all of that out of the way, we now need to discuss where exactly we are in The Year of Our Lord 2025. The easy part is that we are in Trump’s Second Term and he has been working with Musk to gut the Woke Left. This is both good and bad. It appears that a modus vivendi with other elements of the elite has been made. For example, Wall Street, Big Tech, the Zionists, and the Military–Industrial Complex seem happy. One imagines Trump talking to some senile Boston Brahmin in his 100s and telling him all the little girls and minorities are about to ruin the game. In a barely concerned tone he says, “Do what you must, Trump. I trust you.” The good is that these people who have been a collective albatross around all of our necks will soon be taken off. The bad is that many pressing issues are going to be ignored or even suppressed. This can best be contextualized as a process of catabolic collapse. The woke can be seen as a means of top-down social control over the American people; this top-down control is too unpopular and, more to the point, too expensive. Cuts will be made, DOGE all the way! Will Wall Street cut too much fat? Will it cut to the bone? Probably — look at how Wall Street cuts sent our jobs overseas to China! Nobody said these people were geniuses. I cannot stress enough how the entire high-energy system we grew up in is falling to pieces as it is unable to meet its energy demands due to poor EROIs at the point of energy extraction.

Provisionally, let us say that this modus vivendi revolves around giving Trump a free hand to clean house in the U.S., but he must follow the Bourgeoisie and Military–Industrial Complex dictates on foreign issues. This is where Trump is most unsatisfactory. His statements on foreign relations seem out of touch. His Gaza strategy of occupation and development sounds unserious on the face of it. Relocating the entire population of Gaza? To where? Egypt? Occupy Gaza? With what? One hundred thousand U.S. troops? Really? How is that going to happen? His Russo–Ukrainian War ceasefire strategy of having European peacekeepers in a demilitarized zone between Russia and Ukraine is DOA with Russia. Preventing European boots in Ukraine was the entire point of the 2022 Invasion.

All of this and more would suggest that Trump is continuing broader U.S. global strategic goals. On top of all this, it does look like an Atlanticist-wide civil war of sorts is brewing as well. If one looks at the late Pope Francis’s denunciation of J.D. Vance on Ordo Amoris, one is struck by how partisan and out of left field it was. This is a highly provisional observation, but with Trump’s tensions with Canada and Denmark, for instance, it looks like major cracks are developing in the Atlanticist coalition itself as the world lurches into war. Tentatively, we can see this as a rising tide of nationalism in both the U.S. and Europe. Elon has been tweeting in favor of AfD in Germany, for example, and for the Atlanticists/Globalists on both sides of the pond, things are shaping up to be a real mess.

The Trump–Musk DOGE purging of woke patronage networks was best described by John Michael Greer in a tweet where he argued that due to declining energy levels, the Entrepreneur vs. Bureaucrat struggle that has been raging will be won by the entrepreneurs. This is because entrepreneurs will be able to operate more effectively in a system that is in catabolic collapse, as they need less energy to operate. The woke and the bureaucracy were too energy-expensive, and so now are no longer efficacious. Will they fight for power? Sure, but I don’t see how they come back to power for long, if at all. It’s thermodynamics: there is not enough energy in the system for their way of life to continue. The coalition that is purging the woke seems to be tech interests, Wall Street, and the Zionists. I further predict that at some future point, further cannibalization and infighting will occur. I do not think this is likely to occur until after the woke patronage system has been dismantled. I do not view this as a circulation of elites, unless by that term one merely means that younger people are replacing older people. For example, did the Zionist elites get circulated? Of course not.

The Importance of Culture, The Arts, Education, Urban Planning, and Nationwide Reconstruction

I view immigration as the number-one issue for the U.S. Many of you will agree. We all share concerns about the ethnic displacement of Heritage Americans and the overall increase in violence that a balkanization of America would entail. I spend more time looking at this issue in economic and strategic terms. By flooding the nation with workers, especially workers of differing ethnicities and religions, you raise the unit action cost of labor organizing, and per the Whole Foods heat map, raise the diversity index and reduce rates of unionization. Historically, unions were those political institutions that fought against corporate corruption on immigration, forcing the government to protect U.S. board integrity with such landmark laws as the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act and the Johnson–Reed Act, aka the Immigration Act of 1924, which were supported by the Knights of Labor and the American Federation of Labor. Trump’s stricter immigration policies can be seen as a form of economic warfare against many petite bourgeoisie interests who harm the American worker by relying on immigrant laborers to reduce costs.

Having laid out my perspective of the current landscape in the first few months of the second Trump presidency, let us consider long-term goals. “What can we do?” could be construed on at least two levels, individual and national–cultural. In keeping with our bird’s-eye view, let us continue with the national–cultural issues. Key elements of the Progressive power base are the Arts, Media, and Education. The Right politically has expended little effort in each of these areas. Power, it turns out, did not lie in trade work, engineering work, research, or coding, but in Hollywood and the Social Sciences in Universities. Why the Right over the last century just abandoned all of these to the Left is mind-boggling.

The only explanation that leaps to mind is that a narrow-minded parochialism and what Spengler would call Viking thinking, whereby individual wealth is mistaken for national wealth, created conditions of groupthink with self-imposed blinders. The ring of power, i.e., private wealth, was too alluring; they were blind to all else. The result was a total defeat for the Right until Trump’s second term. It is not clear, though, whether the new coalition forming around Trump will see the importance of reclaiming this institution for the Right. The major problem with right-wing culture creation is that the American Right drank the Kool-Aid on Capitalism, markets, competition, and free trade. Art, be it music or literature, cannot be produced on a quarterly basis under market pressure. It is the result of creative energies being cultivated over a lifetime and being given time to flower and flourish. In the past, patronage of the Arts was the purview of the State or religious institutions such as the Catholic Church. In the U.S. at present, no such organizations exist to patronize the arts in this way. American Conservative Culture is in many ways a null culture, in that it is the negation of anything. What I mean by this is that American Conservative Culture is defined by its rejection of high culture for pleb consumerism. The solution to bad education is just no education. As Aaron Renn once said, you cannot fight bad education policy with a platform of no-education policy. I am not writing here to propose what such a policy should or would be, but to acknowledge that this is one of the most essential questions before us. What should a pro-American, pro-Western Civilization Education Policy be?

We all saw the woke insurgency tear through the science departments, giving the smug atheists who ran them a real kick in the pants. After drumming out the creationists and Christians, they thought the “war for science” was over. This has led to the ironic position that many New Atheists are in the arms of Christian intellectual academics like WLC and calling themselves “Cultural Christians.” This can be seen as an extension of the fall of the humanities to the OG version of the Woke, the 1960s radicals as outlined in Allan Bloom’s The Closing of the American Mind. Then, as now, political agent provocateurs outflanked teachers and administrators to achieve political wins in university departments for a broader agenda. These institutions then became recruiting grounds of a parasite class that failed to reproduce to poach and steal middle America’s children under the pretense that they were educating them for a career, when in fact they were recruiting Janissaries for their culture war to enforce ESG scores and DEI quotas on the rest of us. To wrap all this up, the Progressive Left developed and still has control of the creation of cultural artifacts and education, which is as much to say, they still maintain a stranglehold on the minds of Americans. We shall now turn to possible future alternatives to this.

At this stage of the game, I see that most of the alternatives I will describe will fall into a broader umbrella category of decentralization. A decentralized web of interlocking individuals and institutions will be the best way to form a resilient cultural production mechanism. The Internet will be invaluable in this respect. With regard to the arts, I remember hearing 10 years ago libertarians saying that AI tools — or at that time, I think they were talking about video tools — would get so good that individuals would be able to produce Hollywood-grade films and at that point, old Hollywood would die. The death of old Hollywood may be too soon to call, but there is truth in this. The best way to push back on the fronts of literature, visual arts, and music is online. Today, a wide range of tools exists online to self-publish and to produce music and visual art that did not exist even five years ago. This could and should be seen as a way to outflank established institutions. Couple this with X’s reach and one’s ability to post to X, and we can begin to see the first glimmers of a cultural creation machine that has the potential to push through the noise of established institutions.

Education: Theory and Praxis

Education will be hard for one serious reason: accreditation. The reason these aging useless dinosaurs we call “colleges” and “universities” still exist is the accreditation model. This is where I am still very much indebted to my libertarian past, as this is where I was first exposed to this problem. Accreditation is where incompetent hacks erect barriers to entry, with all sorts of bureaucratic nonsense, to prevent qualified people from taking those positions. As society crumbles, getting the job done is going to matter a lot more than your CV that goes back 15 years. Decentralization again will be the main way forward, at present. Distributed networks of homeschoolers, online teachers (think Khan Academy style), publishing houses, etc., will have to be formed to form a virtuous circle to feed back into each other forming an educational culture. Education can be seen as both theory and praxis.

It is my opinion that, at present, nobody has a serious education theory to bring to the table. The Educational theory of the past one hundred years was rooted in the works of John Dewey, which privileged operant conditioning of students to learn operational knowledge of machines around them to live and work in a modern industrial USA. Couple this with Rockefeller in General Education Board Occasional Papers, No. 1 (1913), and their goal was to create an army of compliant sheep at the expense of the historical model of a Classical Liberal Arts education. Mission accomplished: our entire country is in freefall! What an idiotic educational model. Some restoration of an educational theory based on updating the Classical Liberal Arts model for the challenges of the 21st century is a must. An educational theory must be developed to ground and unite future teachers in the shared goal of forming the minds of future children. The really hard part of this process is that many adults, who already went through a broken education system, will have to be educated again. Not being able to speak from the same page is crippling us.

After education theory comes education praxis. Education praxis encompasses a wide range of issues, from teacher training to textbooks to pedagogy. I have spent my entire life working on this problem of education. Being bounced by the progressive rats in the academy was heartbreaking. My calling had always been in education, and seeing the door shut to me in 2010 demonstrated that alternatives had to be worked on. One of the major problems with modern education is that we do not know what a teacher is! A thing is what a thing does. A teacher is a mindset, a way of life. Some have it; some don’t. How is that to be determined?

A teacher is a man who is rooted in the love of Eros to give birth to ideas. Plato said that he was a midwife to ideas. If we look at the Greek love Eros and map onto it Plato’s conception of the tripartite soul — his Black Horse, White Horse, and Charioteer — and consider that each has a physical manifestation in the life of a man which corresponds to love of a woman, love of adventure, and love of learning respectively, a teacher is a man who possesses in himself and lives fully in the third and last expression of Eros. A teacher is a man who lives his entire life in the love of learning. This is a procreative act that produces something sui generis, a new idea! By producing a new idea in the mind of a student, the teacher is also shaping the student into some new thing as well. An entire culture must be built up around the cultivation of such a mindset in men and then giving them the technical skills for such a task.

The production and use of textbooks will be an important task as well. One can imagine a network of digital and meatspace publishing houses mutually pollinating with each other to produce a refined and agreed-upon standard for education. These could form an informed quality control system — think guilds for the 21st century. The core should be Classical Liberal Arts and how that body of knowledge can be applied and used in the present day.

When it comes to education, we can further divide this into how to think and factual inputs that are fed into the thinking process. Any given educational field has its own set of internal rules, goals, and facts to learn, but overall, let us say in the land of meta-education, these are training teachers and students on how to think. The rules and laws of logical thought stand over and above any given discipline. Let us start there.

Training Children How to Think

As a hypothetical educational process, let us begin with training children how to think. I remember fondly how one summer during my college years I read all of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes novels, and not until years after did I realize how much the process of learning from osmosis in the character of Mr. Holmes taught me how to think. The importance of reading stories is that you learn by conditioning certain things that at the age you read them you are not yet fully able to comprehend. For example, when a child reads The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe and he is exposed to the death and resurrection of Aslan, only later will he appreciate that he was exposed to the ransom theory of the atonement, albeit in the form of literature. By exposing children to works of literature and fiction that highlight the reasoning skills of men like Sherlock Holmes, they learn through osmosis what good thinking is. They learn how to think without thinking! What a novel idea.

Two things must be instilled informally in youth and then formally in adulthood: reasoning synthetically and reasoning analytically, as Doyle calls it. To reason synthetically is to reason from a premise to some conclusion; this is what is commonly seen in formal logical textbooks. The next is reasoning analytically, which is looking at some known fact and then reasoning backward through a chain of events that were the cause; this is commonly done in forensics and the work of a coroner.

It is of the utmost importance in analytical reasoning to possess a robust imagination. Imagination is essential because, in this process, one must creatively and plausibly fill in the missing links of the chain of causality and test them one by one. To this end, I recommend that older children be exposed to four authors who, I believe, will instill in them a rational mind. Doyle, of course, but also the trio of authors responsible for the occult detectives John Silence, Carnacki, and Dyson. They are Algernon Blackwood, William Hope Hodgson, and Arthur Machen, respectively. When the child becomes a man, he can then begin learning from approved logical textbooks the formal, proper way to think. Here I have no recommendations other than the fine textbook by Peter Kreeft, Socratic Logic. The goal is to form in the minds of children the same channels of thought, informally, that will be developed through education formally. Below this framework of “learning how to think” are other discrete educational fields that will have to deal with their internal standards on a case-by-case basis.

Infrastructure

Walkable cities, urban planning, and more ergonomic living spaces are also essential. The environment that we live and work in is based on the ever-growing demands and needs of the technological system we live in and the demands of market forces rather than our needs as human beings. Two important works on this process of living in unlivable places are James Howard Kunstler’s The Geography of Nowhere, where Kunstler criticizes suburban sprawl as being driven by market needs and forces rather than human needs, and E. Michael Jones’s The Slaughter of Cities, in which Jones describes the development of unlivable urban settings as a deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign by interests bent on breaking up ethnic neighborhoods to leave people isolated and without support.

The very geography of towns and cities is also a racket to make money. The infamous speed trap is one such example. Towns need to fill their budgetary quotas, right? Why not then create a poorly designated speed trap and slam people with speeding ticket fines? Limiting exposure to sunlight by working indoors is, to tip the hat to the solar bros, creating conditions for chronic conditions caused by fungi and other related factors. These diseases very literally are driven out by the light of day. Ugly buildings create ugly souls and demoralize sensitive souls. This is deliberate psychological warfare. This entire monstrosity of U.S. urban planning is a combination of runaway market pressures, deliberate ethnic cleansing of neighborhoods, cash grabs, a demoralization campaign, and deliberate infliction of illness on the people living there. One possible source of inspiration for an alternative to city planning is found in Paul Weyrich’s The Next Conservatism with “New Urbanism.”

The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2021 rated the U.S. infrastructure with a C minus, but they have historically given the U.S. infrastructure failing grades. Imperial overreach has hollowed out much of the internal development that is necessary for future U.S. prosperity. From Henry Clay and the Whigs in the 1830s right down to Eisenhower in the 1950s, internal development programs were pursued in the United States, the majority of which were done either by the government or public–private partnerships. From the Erie Canal to the Hoover Dam, internal development was a hallmark of U.S. prosperity. Three birds can be killed with a single stone of internal development programs: poor health, unemployment, and poor infrastructure. A Second New Deal is needed, coupled with a comprehensive physical fitness and diet program, to reforge the American worker into a world standard. By having initiatives that train American citizens in physical fitness and proper diet and then sending them to work on nationwide construction projects, a sense of solidarity as Americans is developed between workers and unemployment is solved, and when these projects are over, a generation of American workers will have gained useful skills to bring back to the private sector to stimulate economic activity. This is a 360-degree win.

Your Goals and the Strategic Environmental Matrix Framework

Lastly, it is time to turn to you, the individual. Rather than dealing with discrete individual situations of which I am ignorant, I will give generalized principles that will allow you as an individual to begin working on the goals that are within your reach. To begin with, I will discuss my concept for a business called “Esoteric Consulting,” whereby I help people place their own lives within the threefold problem-solving framework I outlined at the beginning of this article.

To reiterate briefly, most people fail to meet their goals because they fail to understand properly that problem-solving process which I call the Strategic Environmental Matrix (SEM). This includes accurate self-knowledge, knowledge of one’s intended goal, and knowledge of the environment in which one acts. I envision this, at least at first, as a form of consulting business, as all the capital I need is already possessed in my mind.

As an example to consider, I would first ask the client to define in his own words what his perceived self-knowledge, goal knowledge, and environmental knowledge are. After hearing this, I would then begin relating the various facts as they stand symbolically. By this, I mean that I would then seek to define the attributes and qualities each fact possesses and then relate them to each other symbolically. If I believe that the information I have received is insufficient or I cannot see how these facts can be related to each other in a way that leads to the desired goal, I would then ask my client further questions for clarification. The “depth” of the questions would at first be shallow, following the principle of least invasiveness; but if that is still insufficient to clarify the situation, then with the client’s permission, I would ask deeper and more penetrating questions. If an impasse is reached — say, by my client admitting to never having thought about this or that question and needing time to incorporate this information and reflect on it — we would then reconvene at some future time suitable to both of us. The goal in all this is to give the client a clearer view of himself, his goal, and his environment to make purposeful action. The world can be known and understood. All facts can be reduced to symbolic form and related to each other to form a path of action.

What you the individual can begin doing is streamlining your life to give you better freedom of action. If you commit to too many things at once, you can find yourself a fly stuck in the spiderweb of obligations that leaves you stuck and treading water. Most people never seriously think about this. As an exercise on a sheet of paper, draw three columns, and title them Obligations, Optional, and Unknown. Then begin placing the things you do in your life into each column. This is a mental exercise designed to get you to think about why you are doing what you are doing. Paired with spontaneous action, a lack of intentional thought often results in the mess people find themselves in. Many people will realize that they are confused as to which actions are obligations or not. How many times have we seen people in our lives waffle on whether this thing they are doing is or is not an obligation, until some external force such as energy scarcity compels them to choose?

Furthermore, taking proactive steps to help yourself, such as diet and exercise or learning a new skill, is often impossible with the current action economy you have, as you are too tapped out to do that next thing. This process of filling the three columns will get you to realize which actions you take in a day are truly superfluous and can be cut by you. Only by cutting them out can you free up both time and energy to do that new thing. A new thing you do is going to have a higher energy cost in doing it if you have not done it before, as you have to reorient yourself to that task.

Learn how to be alone. Being alone is hard. That is why we seek distractions, noise, and lads to hang with. Yet it is only in silence and solitude that we can look deep within ourselves and see ourselves. We often do not do this out of fear. Fear of what we might find. Fear of what we may not find. Fear of being unable to comprehend what we find. Yet in either of these three cases, we must do it. The alchemical process of finding the philosopher’s stone of the unification of our conscious selves with our higher selves is a precondition for action itself. Trying to act without doing this is like looking through a church window that is covered with dust, cobwebs, vines, overgrown foliage, and detritus; our view of what lies beyond is very limited. Only after removing all of this clutter through solitary self-reflection can we see out the window of our soul into the world outside.

Conclusion

To wrap up this article, it can be summarized into three parts: SEM, National Action, and Individual Action. I began by describing SEM and its three parts: knowledge of self, knowledge of the goal, and knowledge of the environment. I discussed national action first by defining what I believe the current situation to be and then by exploring the themes and ideas of halting immigration and building a union culture, as well as the importance of culture, the arts, education, urban planning, and nationwide reconstruction. I ended with a discussion of my business concept of “Esoteric Consulting,” where I help clients understand where their goals fall within the SEM framework to equip them to achieve their goals and a discussion of things they can do on an individual level to declutter their lives to allow them to prepare themselves for the tasks ahead. I hope that this piece has been able to frame our present time to allow us the mental space for the many necessary courses of action we can all take singly or together.