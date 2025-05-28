Old Glory Club

Censored Anon
3h

I understand wanting to do things the hard way, I understand wanting children to learn things the hard way. But frankly, the school system is a joke and if kids are using AI to get through their classes easily, it frees them up to do cool things instead of lame things. I don't oppose it because it is all a joke. Eventually the overcomplicated and overly complex systems have to fail, if you're in a game where everyone is using AI to play ball, then you play ball all the same.

I use it in business and it's helpful for generated categories for spreadsheets. Tons of little details in society that don't really matter, tons of things that need to be done that would take much longer to complete. AI fills in the gaps in information. It supercharges ones existing ability to get something done. I say, why not use the tool for what its for? AI is not a problem itself, but an accidental problem downstream from much larger ones in society.

Silesianus
2h

Hard copy litaracy is the only way forward. Kids will need to go back to books and handwritten assignments, and adults need to be responsible with the tools themselves.

If any level of personal autonomy is to be retained, it will be through independent thinking and cultivated learning that does not need a crutch of LLMs (because I refuse to call the Algorithmic Idiocy intelligent).

