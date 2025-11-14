Bio: Jed Eckert is an American caught behind Occupied Territory. He’s been told Special Forces are coming in the springtime to help him and other Americans stuck behind enemy lines. But it’s a long time until spring. It’s a lot of talk until then.

Recently, “conservative” commentator Dinesh D’Souza, who recently outed himself as a defender of literal poop-throwing festivals, produced a video attempting to counter the rhetorical question “What have conservatives ever conserved?”

I’m not going to bother linking to D’Souza’s video or even talking about it in detail. Nothing he talks about in it has anything whatsoever to do with the priorities or values of his critics, that being actual Americans.

If anything, his video only reveals what fake Americans like himself think is important, or at least want us to think is important.

One of the things I’ve always felt uncomfortable with regarding the slogan “Make America Great Again” is that “greatness” is subjective. It’s vague. Anyone can claim anything makes America “great,” whether it’s the stock market, the GDP, or some graph or chart showing things are better than ever.

This is how you can have President Trump claiming that importing half a million Chinese students to be educated by our universities, in the place of ordinary Americans, is somehow MAGA.

MAGA is fundamentally an Ellis Islander’s slogan, because those arriving there left the Old World of Europe to pursue greatness that would otherwise be denied to them by moving to a pre-established country. They measure “Americanism” in metrics, statistics, and superficial displays of material wealth.

But that’s not why Heritage Americans explored, settled, and conquered the lands we now occupy when it was nothing but wilderness. The Pilgrims didn’t come to America to be “great”; they came because they realized that if they stayed in Holland, their children and grandchildren would eventually be assimilated and become Dutch. They went to the New World to preserve their English identity. No doubt some came looking for gold or riches, but the difference is that they left civilization to build a new one.

A more fitting slogan for Heritage Americans, acronym issues aside, would be Make America American Again.

Conservatives like D’Souza can talk all day long about how we won the Cold War and beat those darn Russkies. He can talk about our economy and how many billions our companies generate in revenue compared to other nations’ industries. He can fudge the numbers all he wants to make it seem like life has improved since the Reagan Revolution.

None of that means a thing when an American steps outside his front door and is surrounded by foreigners who don’t speak his language, don’t worship the same God, don’t hold any similar values, view him with quiet resentment and hostility, and exploit the system while living off his tax dollars.

Whether for richer or poorer, we want a nation once again, not an improved economic opportunity zone for every rootless, materialist cosmopolitan from all four corners of the Earth.

As Auron MacIntyre put it on X: “The politics that allows the people of my country to raise kids and buy a home on a single income. Everything else is smoke and mirrors.”

All the supposed wealth and “new technology” Baby Boomers tout as proof we’re living in better times than they at the same age is nothing compared to living in a genuine community surrounded by people like you and who understand you because of a shared heritage. Ask anyone under the age of 60 if he would prefer to go back to the pre-Internet era technologically if it meant he could go back to the pre-Internet era demographically. Ask anyone under the age of 60 if he would prefer to be poor but surrounded by his own people than be “rich” and forced to spend it on things that compensate for the lack of such people around him.

Better yet, ask anyone over 60 if he would prefer to have been born in 1990 or 2000, rather than 1950.

Forced interaction with people who have nothing in common with you is disorienting and antagonistic, which is why the Soviets imported ethnic Russians into Eastern Bloc countries to destabilize them and make them easier to govern.

This is why it’s so infuriating to watch people change definitions and reframe discussions around the problems in this country to evade what is so obviously occurring. Affordability is important, but there’s no point in being able to afford a family or a home in a neighborhood where no one else is like you. Even if they’re peaceful and perhaps even friendly, their ways are not our ways, and their hope is to perpetuate their way of life at the expense of ours.

The nation’s 250th anniversary is approaching next year. How many “Americans” are going to look at depictions of our Founding and the War of Independence and see nothing but strangers? How can we all be Americans when some look upon our national heroes and feel nothing?

A film that has become increasingly dear to my heart as I grow older is 1984’s Red Dawn, which is about a Soviet invasion of the U.S.A. aided by South American countries including Cuba. The story revolves around a group of high schoolers, led by Patrick Swayze’s character, who conduct guerilla resistance against the communist invaders.

The film has historically gotten all sorts of grief from critics, and I’m convinced the principal reason for that is that it accurately depicts the horrors of having the American nation and our way of life destroyed. Any patriotic American who has watched it knows that gut, visceral reaction it produced.

The film gave us a frame of reference, so when we witness foreigners invade our public spaces, build statues of pagan gods, take over our neighborhoods, buy out our businesses, gain access to our elected positions, and either converge or eradicate all social and cultural institutions that were meant to be for ours and our posterity, we have that same gut, visceral reaction and know why we’re experiencing it.

What makes Red Dawn tragic isn’t that the GDP or stock market dropped. It wasn’t because unemployment went up or industries collapsed. It wasn’t because the trade deficit got worse. It was because foreigners invaded America, killed its native inhabitants, occupied their homeland, and sought to reshape it completely into a communist puppet state with Soviet culture and values supplanting Americanism.

The irony is that military invasions are preferable to mass migration, because foreign soldiers inevitably leave. Migrants never depart, at least peacefully.

And in the case of people like Dinesh D’Souza, they never assimilate.

Which is why if there are not mass deportations and denaturalization of any U.S. citizens incapable of assimilation, followed with a total immigration moratorium for decades, America will never be truly American ever again. To quote Swayze’s father in Red Dawn, “One way or another, for one reason or another, we’re all gone. It’s all gone.”

If such actions by those in current federal leadership trigger a final confrontation settling whether the America nation will endure or perish from the face of the Earth, then so be it. As the 200,000 reported job applications submitted to ICE indicate, Americans are prepared to make a stand.

To quote Red Dawn, “We’re all going to die — die standing up!”