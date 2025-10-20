As you may have heard, a group of Young Republicans from several states, including New York, Kansas, Arizona, and Vermont, has been exposed for sending “racist, sexist, and homophobic” messages in a private Telegram group. While allegations of blackmail are swirling on social media, the reaction to this story is more interesting than the forensic details, which are best left for another essay.

I contend that this episode can serve as an object lesson for the Right and explain how we ought to position ourselves with respect to both our enemies and the nominal conservative movement.

To serve as a true opponent to the Left, the True Right must first “step over,” as Jonathan Bowden said, the moral framing of our enemies. This represents a significant departure from the GOP and other “House” conservatives. Additionally, we must discard a reactive stance toward the Left and set the terms of discourse.

Those who refuse to step outside our enemies’ framework ultimately have more loyalty to the Regime than their own professed values; in essence, they are owned. Similarly, the reactive right-winger, who lets the Left dictate the field of play, bears the negative impression of his enemy and so is equally ensnared.

Returning to the Telegram leaks, progressives immediately began morally grandstanding. Across social media and the pages of the mainstream press, breathless op-eds, tweets, and reaction videos assured us that this is a very real and very scary threat to Democracy and the rule of law, or some such nonsense.

Why are progressives acting this way? Because it’s fun. Progressives take pleasure in making their opponents conform to their moral standards. Situations like this, or any time when a conservative is exposed to blasphemy against the state religion, are opportunities to force the local opposition to kiss their boots. The fear is entirely performative, and they understand that they are in a position of power over the so-called loyal opposition.

The moral trap of the Telegram leaks is apparent. Progressives from across the Internet could scarcely conceal their glee as they found screenshots of young men referring to racial minorities as “watermelon people,” among other incriminating interactions. Why? Because this is a stick to beat your enemies.

The conservative movement functions first as a perennial whipping boy, ready to take the abuse of the ruling coalition. As Land eloquently said, “The principal role of conservatism in modern politics is to be humiliated. That is what a perpetual loyal opposition, or court jester, is for.”

Why do they debase themselves in this manner? Because they are ultimately owned, and like slaves, must grovel for their master’s approval. Unlike left-wing activists, they can never be considered sons of the master; they are still outside of the regime, but they benefit from the regime. They live on the master’s estate, unlike the other bad-right-wingers whom they regard with a mix of fear and disgust. Given this position where they are rewarded but still not full owners, they must strive for favor within the halls of power, and whenever a traitor is noticed, the catamite Right fights to denounce him.

While there are a few things worth taking from Malcolm X, his concept of the House Negro — or in our context, the House Conservative — is illuminating. He wrote:

The house Negroes — they lived in the house with master, they dressed pretty good, they ate good because they ate his food — what he left. They lived in the attic or the basement, but still they lived near their master; and they loved their master more than their master loved himself.

This is precisely the dynamic I mean to highlight. Just like the privileged slave, the House Conservative loves his master more than he loves himself. In the example of the group chat leaks, other nominal conservatives, such as the NYGOP and other organizations, issued breathless condemnations of the racism, misogyny, and jew hatred contained in unearthed chat logs.

There are few more perfect encapsulations of the House Conservative than a recent tweet from the very creatively named Han Shawnity. “I’d rather lose than unite with the alt-right. We barely have anything in common anyway. I’m a constitutional conservative, they’re authoritarians and Islam simps. I will never be part of a coalition with them. They’re antithetical to everything I believe in,” the user noted.

In this quote, we see the same dynamic explored by Malcolm X in his infamous Parable of the House Conservative. Much like his melanated cousin, the House Conservative identifies with his master, although in this case, he is constrained by moral and ethical chains rather than physical ones. He views his ultimate end goal as being one and the same as that of the master. The danger is not really that the Left will win; the danger is that the wrong type of Rightist will put at risk the House Conservative’s privileged position on the ideological plantation.

Let us consider another quote from Mr. X:

They loved their master more than their master loved himself… If the master’s house caught on fire, the house [conservative] would fight harder to put the blaze out than the master would.

The radical theorist is explaining how the slaves closest to power see their lot as tied up with the existence of the system, or house in this example. For Con Inc. and their followers, their position is dependent on a certain status quo wherein the Left is culturally and politically preeminent. While they may gripe about a specific detail or program, they ultimately love the system and cannot cast it aside. They are owned wholly and totally.

This is precisely why they contort themselves into knots whenever an ideological heretic is unearthed within their own ranks. When the Left’s ideological edifice, the master’s house to paraphrase Malcolm X, is at risk, or ablaze as the black radical phrased it, they are the first in line to douse the flames.

Make no doubt about it: we are a real risk to the master’s house. We do wish to burn it down and replace it with an edifice of our own (in strictly philosophical terms, of course), so the House Conservatives have correctly identified a threat, but this does not make their slavish devotion any less embarrassing.

How do we leave the moral plantation? We must depart entirely from the ethical framework of the Left. If you live in their house, if you deem the enemy to be a moral judge of your action, then you are owned.

Let’s pivot to another favorite leftist thinker to explore this claim. Self-described “Black, lesbian, feminist, socialist, mother, warrior, poet” Audre Lorde, very clearly had Malcolm X in mind when she wrote her famous essay “Master’s Tools Will Never Take Down the Master’s House.” In perhaps the most quoted line of her career, the infamous third-wave feminist declared:

For the master’s tool will never dismantle the master’s house. They may allow us temporarily to beat him at his own game, but they will never enable us to bring about genuine change. And this fact is only threatening to those [conservatives] who still define the master’s house as their only source of support.

Although I have substituted the subject of Lorde’s quote, the meaning remains clear. You cannot defeat the Left from within their own moral standards. The tools, or framing, used by the Left cannot depose them from power. Con Inc., the GOP, and the House Conservatives can never threaten the Left in a real way. This realization is deeply frightening to those living in the master’s house, and as shown by Han Shawnity, the owned man will cross the party line to protect the plantation.

However, abandoning the moral framework of the Left is not enough. While it is an effective defensive measure, political wars are not won with defense. To secure victory, we must ourselves set the scope and frame of the engagement, thereby forcing the Left to react to us.

Several men appear to have realized this. For all of his eccentricities, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson understands the value of setting the rhetorical pace. Almost all discourse, whether on the Right or Left, exists downstream of Tucker. If Tucker wants to talk about Israel, and he really does want to talk about our greatest ally, then the whole chattering class, regardless of political sway, will likewise.

Even in the reaction to the Young Republican leaks, we see this same trend exemplified. Vice President J.D. Vance has set a strong example for how to react to this dishonest and opportunistic attack. Instead of giving in or simply parrying this rhetorical thrust, he knocks it aside and then fires back with his own salvo, setting the enemy back on their heels.

Posting a screenshot of Virginia Attorney General hopeful Jay Jones wishing for the death of his political opposition’s children, Vance expertly reframed the issue. “This is far worse than anything said in a college group chat, and the guy who said it could become the AG of Virginia. I refuse to join the pearl clutching when powerful people call for political violence,” the Vice President argued.

In this instance, we see first a denial of moral legitimacy. Vance may well have said, “Who are you to make a moral claim about speech when you advocate political violence?” This is an argument that comes from outside the house, as it were. On the Left’s framing, any form of discrimination, especially from White conservative men, is a moral crime of the highest order. Vance is undermining this moral order while also questioning the legitimacy of the claimant.

Additionally, when you are purely reactive, you bear the imprint of your enemy. For example, feminists define themselves entirely in relation to the Patriarchy; in doing so, they are just as much affected by the male gaze as if they were so-called sex workers. The Right must guard against the danger of becoming simply the anti-Left, which would still grant them a role in determining our moral identity.

While these examples feature two of the most powerful men in America, they serve as an example of how we can conduct ourselves. First, we cannot expect to operate within the moral framework of our enemies. Those who do are just as owned as chattel slaves. Next, we must understand that to win, we must set the rhetorical frame by acting confidently and assertively. If we are to win, and we must, the Right must occupy a confident and independent moral framework, unimpeded by the concerns of the Regime.

Our foes have had their chance at the wheel and produced a seemingly endless amount of human misery and discord. Do not accept their morality. After all, if Leftist morality brought us here, of what use was their rule?