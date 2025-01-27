Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Foxton's avatar
Foxton
Jan 27

Many years ago I was in charge of a relatively small group within a very large corporation. I had to determine who was hired and fired and who was going to perform certain tasks. I quickly realized that trying to only pick who was "best" at a particular task came with problems, mostly ego driven. Having someone not quite as good at a particular task but with a good attitude went a long way toward a smoothly functioning and effective team. Most reasonably intelligent people, given a bit of time and effort, can perform very well but, putting the brakes on a prima donna attitude is very difficult. A good work environment usually produces better results than a bunch of superstars trying to grab the spotlight from one another.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Riley's avatar
Riley
Jan 27

Such a good way of approaching this myth

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture