Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bernard NoLes's avatar
Bernard NoLes
Jan 3, 2024

My enjoyment of watching the fireworks between these two is occasional disrupted by local republicans who are convinced that Mordor is actually a conservative force scoring a win against woke Isengard.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Project Lazarus's avatar
Project Lazarus
Dec 19, 2023

Amazing as article brother. A fantastic read and great attention to detail 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture