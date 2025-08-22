I’ve written before in other Substack posts that America is most likely, if not definitely, the most psyoped place on the planet. We are bombarded with propaganda, advertising, information, disinformation, and poorly interpreted statistics, all serving as crops for cultivation by the masses to inform their opinions and to get them to move on a product or position one such way or another. As the country continues to fall into states of low trust, the “part and parcel” of living in major metropolitan areas will become more blatantly obvious, whether it’s crime, anarcho-tyranny, or just good ol’-fashioned corruption.

From New Orleans to New York, the subtle and often euphemized language that came with public policy has become more and more of saying the “quiet part out loud” rather than covering it up with the velvet glove of moral platitudes. Former Congressman and Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke from El Paso, Texas, made it even more clear.

Meanwhile, in New York, the presumptive Mayor Zohran Mamdani has taken flak for documents regarding his intended tax policy of shifting the tax burden to “Richer and Whiter Areas.” As the Trump administration continues to ramp up the construction of detention facilities, increase the size of the budget for ICE and CBP, and hire thousands more ICE agents, the attempts to restore order have been decried as everything from Hitler’s Germany to more geriatric comparisons to King George III. The boiling point has yet to come, but when looking at things both on the ground and from the political rhetoric of the administration and their opposition, it boils down to the basic desire to prevent the other side from ever being able to come into power again.