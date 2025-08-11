By guest contributor First World Refugee.

In our current age of being waterboarded by a steady stream of forgettable flicks chock-full of CGI slop and tired woke plot lines, theaters around the country are revisiting old classics with re-releases and live tours.

I noticed this phenomenon making its way to my hometown last month, with the stars of a true cult classic from 2004 seeing if they could squeeze a few more drops of blood from the stone.

In the summer of 2004, Bush and Kerry were duking it out for the presidency, with swiftboating the hot topic of the day.

By the look of it, America was still squarely on top of the world. People felt a strong amount of post-9/11 patriotism, and the U.S. had just decisively won the Summer Olympics in Athens.

And yet, in the words of Blaise Pascal, there was “enough light for those who desired only to see, and enough darkness for those of a contrary disposition.” It was quickly becoming evident that the mission was not accomplished in Iraq as sectarian violence increased, and the war in Afghanistan dragged on with the Bin Laden trail having gone ice-cold. Sure, it seemed that we were recovering from the dot-com bubble, but also the housing market was suspiciously booming…

Dominant? Sure, but so is a drunken prizefighter who’s just barely past his prime and doesn’t know it yet. The right-timed jab just might set him up for the deathblow.

In June 2004, Napoleon Dynamite hit theaters and took the country by storm. With a budget of only $400,000, it 100x’d that at the box office. The film follows nerdy teenager Napoleon as he navigates the awkward challenges of high school in his small Idaho town. From my perspective as a teenager at the time, the biggest effect the film had was on the teenage lexicon. The mundanities of your daily life could suddenly be zested up with a little bit more levity:

Feeding your pet some slop? Tina, you fat lard, eat the food!

See your buddy eating some tater tots at lunch? Napoleon, give me some of your tots!

Roughhousing with your buddy? Break the wrist, walk away.

And the list goes on — fellow 30-somethings know what I mean — these lines just became stock phrases we used regularly.

Of course, upon re-inspection, below that surface of safe, quirky humor was a dark underbelly, a hidden message about Heritage Americans’ dispossession of their homeland. Sound crazy? Just think about it.

First, here is the Wiki synopsis of the movie: “The film stars Jon Heder in the role of the titular character, a nerdy high-school student who deals with several dilemmas: befriending an immigrant who wants to be class president, awkwardly pursuing a romance with a fellow student, and living with his quirky family.”

Now let’s put our 3D schizo red-pilled 2025 glasses on and dissect the plot in a little more depth.

A white guy with a suspicious-looking Jew-fro (Napoleon) befriends a fresh-across-the-border Mexican immigrant (Pedro Sánchez) and becomes his campaign manager.

Their goal is to win the class presidency over classic all-American girl-next-door cheerleader (Summer), who’s supported by her GigaChad Waffen-SS-tier boyfriend (Don).

Well-schooled in third-world patronage politics, Pedro shamelessly dangles the offer of protection, courtesy of his cartel-connected lowrider-driving cousins, to the school’s downtrodden dweebs. Pedro also holds a campaign event where students take turns beating a piñata in the likeness of Summer. Although he is sternly reprimanded by the principal, who reminds him he isn’t in Juárez anymore, Pedro is still eligible to run.

In the final campaign event, Napoleon bails out Pedro, who is wholly unprepared to present a skit in front of the school, by doing essentially a white minstrel show for the student body. With the crowd awestruck by Napoleon’s skills, Pedro wins a landslide electoral victory over Summer, who had valiantly promised to rid their school cafeteria of seed oil-drenched chimichangas (a clear precursor to the MAHA movement).

Meanwhile, Napoleon’s dork older brother Kip carries on a long-distance Internet romance. Finally, his long-awaited moment arrives, and his girlfriend steps off the bus in Preston, Idaho. Shockingly, the mystery girl named LaFawnduh turns out to be black, and immediately subsumes Kip into her and her family’s black gangsta rap identity.

Not to be outdone by his brother in humiliation rituals, toward the movie’s end, Napoleon, spurned by his date at the school dance, is permitted by Pedro to dance briefly with his real crush, Deb.

Did I mention that the film was directed by Jared and Jerusha Hess? Yes, I know, I know, the Hesses are purportedly LDS. But… Jerusha?

In marketing and psychology, there’s a well-established theory called “priming,” and it is what much of modern advertising is based on. The premise is that repeated exposure to a stimulus can subconsciously influence how you respond to a later stimulus.

Is it possible that these unexplored themes in Napoleon Dynamite acted as a primer, a sort of sleeper cell planted deep in the American consciousness, to ensure that Americans would partake in their own dispossession and softly fade into the background?

Well, let’s see: in the 21 years since the release of Napoleon Dynamite, America has been flooded with tens of millions of illegal immigrants from south of the border, changing the demographics of entire small towns like Napoleon’s and making a mockery of the notion of American citizenship.

Coincidence?