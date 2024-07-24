Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ben Mordecai's avatar
Ben Mordecai
Jul 24

This is missing the point. The only purpose the right needs to fulfill is to defeat, humiliate, and discredit leftism totally because leftism is the only civilization level threat that we all share. I can promise you I will not unite with Roman Catholics for some kind of religious project for example, but I can absolutely work with them to defeat the left. Each stakeholder you have listed has their own version of a positive vision, whether to colonize mars or make GDP line go up, they're just not all the same. We can see how much agreement we can come to later but there is no sense in planning future architecture while the house is on fire. Put out the fire first.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jacob's avatar
Jacob
Jul 24

Do you see a correlation between with the sides of this divide and religion? (e.g. are most natcons christian and most paypal mafia non-religious?)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture