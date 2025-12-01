Old Glory Club

Todd Campbell
9h

God's instructions on how we, Americans, should have conquered this land is contained in Deuteronomy 7:1 -8 (KJV): 'When the LORD thy God shall bring thee into the land whither thou goest to possess it, and hath cast out many nations before thee, the Hittites, and the Girgashites, and the Amorites, and the Canaanites, and the Perizzites, and the Hivites, and the Jebusites, seven nations greater and mightier than thou; And when the LORD thy God shall deliver them before thee; thou shalt smite them, and utterly destroy them; thou shalt make no covenant with them, nor shew mercy unto them: Neither shalt thou make marriages with them; thy daughter thou shalt not give unto his son, nor his daughter shalt thou take unto thy son. For they will turn away thy son from following me, that they may serve other gods: so will the anger of the LORD be kindled against you, and destroy thee suddenly. But thus shall ye deal with them; ye shall destroy their altars, and break down their images, and cut down their groves, and burn their graven images with fire. For thou art an holy people unto the LORD thy God: the LORD thy God hath chosen thee to be a special people unto himself, above all people that are upon the face of the earth. The LORD did not set his love upon you, nor choose you, because ye were more in number than any people; for ye were the fewest of all people: But because the LORD loved you, and because he would keep the oath which he had sworn unto your fathers, hath the LORD brought you out with a mighty hand, and redeemed you out of the house of bondmen, from the hand of Pharaoh king of Egypt.'

So, we were supposed to kill all of them, which we did not, not make treaties with the native savages, which we did, nor bring in strangers in from all over the world, which we did.

This was all done through the legislative process, something we were not authorized to have. The only form of government God gave us was a monarchy. Democracy, limited or otherwise, has no place within God's laws. 1 Samuel 8 is where that system was set up, even though God warned us that it would become unjust.

Now, we are at the point where 'the stranger' rules over us. This was laid down in Deut 28:15 and continuing to 44 (KJV): 'But it shall come to pass, if thou wilt not hearken unto the voice of the LORD thy God, to observe to do all his commandments and his statutes which I command thee this day; that all these curses shall come upon thee, and overtake thee:........The stranger that is within thee shall get up above thee very high; and thou shalt come down very low. He shall lend to thee, and thou shalt not lend to him: he shall be the head, and thou shalt be the tail.'.

This is where we are. This idea of remigration is simply untenable. If we had a king, a king after the wishes of God, he would have to do something so extreme and so violent, in order to start to set things right, that most people simply could not handle it. And, he would have to start in Dearborn and Minneapolis.

__browsing
8hEdited

> "The American Right is at a crisis point. Israel’s actions in Gaza and the American government’s tacit support thereof have diminished American standing internationally. In order to fix the various domestic crises that plague the country, the international situation must be stabilized."

I'm not sure I see the logic of this. If the ultimate goal of MAGA politics is for the US to adopt economic autarky and cease being especially concerned with the opinions of the wider world, then why does the international situation need to be 'stabilised'? I'm pretty sure there must be half a dozen decisions the Trump admin made that "diminished American standing" lately, such as axing USAID and PEPFAR with zero deliberation or threatening punitive tariffs on half the planet, so I'm not sure why support for Israel would especially raise eyebrows.

(I'm not saying there's no argument to be made for tariffs or that every dollar of USAID was wisely spent. I am saying this is not how you'd behave if polishing America's overseas image was a primary concern.)

Granted, the relationship with Israel was substantially a product of Cold War geopolitics and the need for a counterweight to Soviet influence in the world's most vital oil-producing region, and now that shale fracking has turned the US into a net petro exporter and the USSR is long collapsed, the strategic calculus there could certainly stand to be re-examined. I think the issue of foreign aid is wildly overstated in importance relative to the growth of the welfare state (Israeli aid is basically all recycled back into the DoD regardless), and the relationship with the Saudis could stand at least as much critical examination. But... if the US doesn't think that a couple billion a year being sent to, e.g, Egypt and Jordan is yielding return on investment, then of course it's entitled to walk away.

However... it's worth remembering that the US and its associated imperial pet projects, such as Bretton-Woods and the United Nations, have been a constraint on Israel's agency as much as a facilitator, and it's very possible that in the absence of such constraints the Palestinian situation would have been resolved to Israel's satisfaction long, long ago. Personally I think the Palestinians take every left-wing dysfunction, excuse and hypocrisy prevalent in low-IQ migrant populations and extend them almost beyond parody, so... if for some reason the US still cares about what happens in the region I do think the Israelis are a little more net-sympathetic. But that's me.

