By guest contributor Rattling Saber.

The attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, will likely be remembered as a transformative, perhaps even world-changing, event. The aftereffects of the raid from the Gaza Strip on Israel have come to define the 2020s in American politics. Perhaps most importantly in the current trajectory of history, the Israeli response to Hamas will be noted as the high-water mark for American popular support for Israel. Israel’s retaliatory bombing and invasion of Gaza, along with the subsequent footage that flooded the Internet of dead Palestinian children, have severed the professional activist class of the Democratic Party from its predominantly Jewish or Israel-sympathetic donor class. Activists at Columbia, instead of enjoying the de facto police standdown orders of the BLM riots of 2020, found themselves at the wrong end of the truncheon as they were quickly suppressed by both local and federal authorities. Republicans quickly exploited this rift in the election, and pulled off a resounding electoral win on all fronts in 2024. This rift has not healed, and the younger cohort of Democratic voters still proudly bear Palestinian flags in bios and posts. Zohran Mamdani’s recent victory in the mayoral race in New York City demonstrated that electoral support for “Palestinian-coded” candidates is very strong, to the unease of the more mainstream Democratic Party.

But as we start the final month of 2025, a similar rift continues to develop within the ranks of the Republican Party. The younger cohort of Republican voters have maintained a Buchananite desire for reassessing the relationship between America and Israel, if not outright hostility towards the actions of “our greatest ally” in the Middle East, to the chagrin of the GOP donors. Unlike the Democrats, who are quietly pro-Israel, the Republican Party writ large is openly pro-Israel and will not tolerate dissent on the question. Nick Fuentes, who at least in the public mind occupies the role of spokesman of the broader discontent with Israel, recently went on the podcast rounds, most notably Red Scare and The Tucker Carlson Show. Fuentes’s interviews, particularly the one with Tucker, have thrown the discourse-controlling apparatuses of the pro-Israel Right into a furor. Actress Dasha Nekrasova of Red Scare was dropped from her Hollywood agency, effectively blacklisting her from acting. Conservative talking heads like Mark Levin have been aiming shots at Tucker, not for anything specific said in the interview, but for platforming Fuentes at all. Joel Berry of the Babylon Bee went on Tim Pool’s show to debate the question with Auron MacIntyre. While the subject was supposedly a debate with Auron, Berry spent most of his time arguing with Tim Pool, who was very outspoken in his criticism of Israel. If a noted trend-chaser like Tim Pool, whose platform is much more subject to popular appeal than to Republican funding, is comfortable enough to advocate some reassessment on the question, it certainly seems to indicate a change in the winds within the broader political Right.

This in turn has sparked another debate among certain sections of the Online Right. “If,” the idea goes, “the Republican donor class is openly hostile to the more popular sentiments of the electorate, and the Left-wing electorate is also anti-Zionist, perhaps common cause could be made with the ground floor of the Left to undercut the Zionist influence in politics?” Fuentes himself has advocated supporting certain Democratic candidates to undermine Zionist influences at different points in his career. The answer, while tempting for people who have no real influence on major institutions, is a resounding and perhaps unfortunate no.

Under normal political conditions, coalitions around certain issues are viable tactics for achieving certain ends. Candidates who run on specific issues can siphon off support from the opposition’s usual cadre of clients. Arnold Schwarzenegger, running as a Republican, secured the governorship in California using a similar strategy in the early 2000s. But we are not living under normal political conditions. The anti-Zionism of the Left is merely a convergent evolution from an incommensurate end goal to the Right, namely the destruction of the American Nation and hostility to White people, whether implicitly or explicitly. The sudden common ground the anti-Zionist Right and Left suddenly find themselves both standing on is merely a sandbar in a sea of political turmoil that is no place to build the foundations of a politically effective coalition. The Left is more likely to stove the head in of the Right with a brick than they are to hand one to them to assist in laying the proverbial foundation.

Despite the anti-Zionist sentiments the Left has espoused, the Left is still very quick to decry similar opposition to Israel on the Right as “antisemitism.” The various campus organizations that put together the protests at Columbia were quick to distance themselves from their Muslim clients for “antisemitic behavior” while still advocating for Gaza to the national press. Jews occupy a strange place in the leftist oppression hierarchy. On one hand, leftist opposition to Israel is driven by leftists coding Israel as “White” and “oppressors” picking on the innocent Muslims in Gaza (Gazan Christians are conveniently sidelined, not being a client group); on the other, leftists are always opposed to “antisemitism,” and have often placed American Jews among the “oppressed classes.” Both positions are developed in such a way to exclude the hated White male. They hate the Israelis because they are superficially similar to them, but are more than happy to defend them in different circumstances, as long as it is harmful to Whites. While superficially similar to Rightist anti-Zionist sentiment, it is fundamentally still in opposition to that segment of the Right.

Fuentes himself is not in a position to make overtures to the Left, assuming that he even wanted to do so. Fuentes occupies a prominent place in leftist narrative-building; they often use him as an example to tarnish figures on the Right who are more accessible and less inflammatory to people who might be thinking about coming rightward on a political journey. Fuentes’s more inflammatory statements, like “Your body, my choice,” circulate widely in places like Bluesky where leftists histrionically clutch their pearls. Anyone who has legitimate criticisms of Israel and wants to appeal to people outside the camp has to disassociate himself with such statements.

Fuentes occupies a similar function to the Zionist Right, who are happy to adopt leftist frameworks to destroy their enemies when it comes to issues they actually care about. Fuentes’s elevation as the poster-child of the anti-Zionist movement on the Right poses some obstacles that the Right must navigate to facilitate the necessary changes in America’s relationship with Israel. It is not coincidental that it was his platforming, and not any specific statements, that caused the recent firestorm. His reputation as a firebrand, while useful in driving discourse and garnering an Internet following, brings with it the associations he has heretofore been happy to cultivate. If a broader movement happily adopts him as the epitome of anti-Zionism, then the movement itself endorses his more optically discouraging tendencies. Fuentes could pivot to a softer form of rhetoric if this course of action is taken, and probably has the skills to do so, but whether or not he would remains to be seen.

The American Right is at a crisis point. Israel’s actions in Gaza and the American government’s tacit support thereof have diminished American standing internationally. In order to fix the various domestic crises that plague the country, the international situation must be stabilized. At absolute minimum, Israel must be brought to heel, and the United States’ paper position as the superior partner in the relationship must be reasserted. The conservative infatuation with “the only democracy in the Middle East” is one of many millstones around the neck of the Administration, and the Right must take care of its own house to address the many problems facing the country. Any attempt to bring the Left in to accomplish this goal must be resisted.

In The Prince, Machiavelli points out that the Romans used intervention in the domestic affairs of their neighbors to gain a foothold from which to conquer them:

…the prince who holds a country differing in the above respects ought to make himself the head and defender of his less powerful neighbours, and to weaken the more powerful amongst them, taking care that no foreigner as powerful as himself shall, by any accident, get a footing there; for it will always happen that such a one will be introduced by those who are discontented, either through excess of ambition or through fear, as one has seen already. The Romans were brought into Greece by the Ætolians; and in every other country where they obtained a footing they were brought in by the inhabitants. – Chapter III, “Concerning Mixed Principalities”

Bringing the Left into the movement to any degree opens the Right up to subversion from within by people who would much prefer to put an end to the Right, permanently, than to stop the War in Gaza. Support for Zionism in America, while far from its nadir, is waning and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. The Joel Berrys and Mark Levins of the world must be defeated so that a new America, one that looks out for its own interests rather than merely a place for the rest of the world to exploit for its own advantage, can reassert itself. Or perhaps, even become great again.