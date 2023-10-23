Old Glory Club

Spaceman Spiff
Oct 23, 2023

Having watched the footage over the last few weeks I do have a very real sense things have changed on the media front.

Take the various protests/celebrations in cities over the Israel and Gaza situation. The stuff was being added online more quickly than they could remove it. The algorithms are designed to give you more content along the same lines and work well to propagate content. I do think this phenomena is impossible to control for fast-moving events. You can probably control a big narrative like Covid, but not a live one with millions of uploads.

Then there is the sharing, remixing and responding phenomenon unique to online citizen journalism. The mainstream reject this as it is alien to their business model. But I have watched some shocking stuff online that is a reaction to a reaction to an original piece of commentary long deleted; third generation material that still exists. I think this is new territory.

Gregory
Oct 24, 2023

This is good news and I’m here for it:)

