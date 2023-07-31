Old Glory Club

An American Writer & Essayist
Jul 31, 2023

Excellent article.

Shadowbass
Aug 1, 2023

Growing up near Tombstone Arizona, yes THAT Tombstone, I also lived in Globe Arizona, both frontier mining camps. Good article, but I should point out that these towns had the reputation they had for good reasons. Mark Twain comment about Virginia City is pertinent,

“Money was as plenty as dust; every individual considered himself wealthy, and a melancholy countenance was nowhere to be seen. There were military companies, fire companies, brass bands, banks, hotels, theaters, “hurdy-gurdy houses,” wide-open gambling palaces, political powwows, civic processions, street fights, murders, inquests, riots, a whiskey mill every fifteen steps, a board of alderman, a mayor… a dozen breweries and half a dozen jails and station houses in full operation, and some talk of building a church. The “flush times” were in magnificent flower! Mining camps had a reputation for violence, young men, a strong male honor culture,whiskey, dangerous mines, it was “ Hell on women and horses” they said. It really wasn’t till settlers with their families arrived, along with organized religion that things calmed down. Your right though, Hollywood lies...

