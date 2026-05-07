A good friend of ours, a fellow podcaster of nearly a decade, has a recurring refrain. We don’t know if he keeps a list of our predictions from a decade ago, but he has remarkable recall for them, and he is wont, sometimes, to point out that “everything we said was coming a decade ago happened,” and to that our normal refrain is “And everything is still getting worse.”

Everywhere we go, things are bad. Not only are things bad; things are getting worse. “I wanna move to ___” is a common one — like we are all westward migrants cooking trash fire rat steaks in some abominable techno-future Steinbeck novel. That rejoinder again: “Well, I got some bad news.”

That’s a long intro to the point we have to make about us, the politics, the life, the culture of both America and ourselves as members of an organization that is decidedly not dedicated to political action or organizing.

In accordance with the unfortunate decomposition of American life, its political factions have similarly broken down. We often say “these circles” or “this scene,” or “around these parts.” Friends, look what time it is. There is nothing. There are no “these circles,” there is no “this scene,” and there is certainly nothing to be gotten from “this side of Twitter.” It is a mirage.

Two articles have recently appeared here, neither dismissible. Really a (so far) three-article series by our Brother Charlemagne, and another single installment by our Brother Kaiser. Both are members of this organization, writing from inside it — not voices we’re importing from an adjacent locale. One comes from a self-identified Patriot perspective, and is, as these things go, earnest — making a genuine plea for coalition between the “Patriot” and “Hardliner” camps. The other, a Hardliner, arrives at the debate from a structural direction: there is no Trump coalition, it never existed in any durable sense, and the “MAGA Civil War” is therefore a war over an inheritance that has not yet been established and may never be. Both are right about something real. Both are, in the end, looking in the wrong direction.

The Patriot author’s (Kaiser) strongest moment is a metaphor he cannot quite follow to its conclusion: “[T]here is not one crown in the gutter, but a million little crowns.” He means this as an argument for distributed, localized action — county GOPs, bureaucratic positioning, incremental work inside existing structures. He is, by his own account, a pragmatist. “Known variables, known entities, looking at the dynamics as they exist and working within them.” What he does not notice is that this metaphor has already conceded the central structural point: there is no unified political actor. There is no one crown from which authority radiates outward. There are only dispersed, local sites of possible action that must, somehow, accumulate into something.

This is not the metaphor of coalition-thinking. It is the metaphor of a man who understands, at some level, that the landscape has already been fragmented past the point where any single figure can come along and marshal it. Yet he will not follow the image where it leads, because without the national framework — the Trump project, the party machinery, the faction loyalties — the local action has no legible name. The million crowns must still be lifted in the service of something that can be called by a common name.

His confession about vulnerability is the most honest moment in the piece: “In our vulnerability, we can often end up rationalizing support for and working with Neocons.” This is a structural truth dressed as a personal failing. Proximity to power creates its own logic. The crown you pick up in the gutter will always be drawn toward alignment with the larger crown that has not yet fallen. Don’t mistake this for a character flaw of “Patriots”; it is what proximity does to expectation. Anyone working toward a larger goal assumes a horizon of those nearest to you in the factional order.

He also concedes, more than he recognizes, the stakes of the question we want to raise. Acknowledging what “Hardliners bring,” he writes: “[M[any of my favorite artistic pieces as they exist on the Right were made by Hardliners, and art has immense value. Hardliners need to make it clearer exactly what tangible value they bring to the table, because tangible value is what Patriots respond to.” There it is. Art is acknowledged, then immediately translated into political utility. Tangible value. The aesthetic and the theoretical are admitted through the servant’s entrance, on condition that they produce something measurable for the political project. This is not a coalition. It is a hiring arrangement.

The second article is more rigorous and more ruthless: “There is no Trump coalition. It simply doesn’t exist.” Charlemagne is right in that the Republican Party is the loyal opposition upon whom is lumped everything “required by the state, but would be unseemly if it were to happen under the auspices of the Democrats.” He is right that state-level Republican parties are the least guarded political apparatus available — “the widest channel through which the politics of the American people may be voiced.” He draws on Schmitt: “The purpose of politics is to destroy enemies.” He offers a taxonomy — Patriots, Hardliners, Maroons, Neocons — and ends with a warning: if the civil war continues, “the continuation of this pattern will necessarily result in absolute enmity and thus the need for one side to annihilate the other completely.”

This is different thinking from that of the first article. But different thinking about the same problem is still the same problem.

Note where the argument lands. After all the structural diagnosis, after the correct identification that the Trump mandate was “the least powerful tool in politics” and that the coalition window closes fast — the horizon the second author offers is this: “a coalition of the electorate and the necessary elites to assert at least a veto in the short term on the worst the enemies of America have planned for us.”

A veto on the worst. That is the positive vision, an essentially defensive crouch dressed in coalition language.

He identifies the missed moment himself: “The moment(s) at which that mandate was actionable was the time to bring that coalition into being as permanent fixture.” He states this as a lost opportunity. But it is actually a lesson about how horizons work, and he does not take the lesson.

Reinhart Koselleck, one of our favorite historians and a direct student of Carl Schmitt, in Futures Past makes a distinction we want to press directly into this debate. He distinguishes between the Space of Experience — the accumulated sediment of the past that informs present action, what has already been done and lived and organized — and the Horizon of Expectation — what lies ahead, the field of projected futures toward which present action orients itself.

Modernity, for Koselleck, is characterized by an ever-widening gap between these two. The Space of Experience can no longer reliably generate the Horizon of Expectation. What has been done does not tell you what to do next. The gap between them is where historical consciousness — and historical action — becomes possible or impossible.

Both of these articles are fighting over the Space of Experience. Who was loyal to whom. What Charlottesville meant. What the MAGA coalition actually was or failed to be. What Neocon entryism did to the project. Whether the Iran War is betrayal or tactic. What the Democrats have built and whether it can be replicated or countered. This is pure Space-of-Experience reasoning. It is a navigation by rearview mirror, made more sophisticated by adding additional mirrors at different angles.

The Patriot author’s vulnerability — proximity to Neocons, rationalization of accommodation — is precisely the phenomenon Koselleck describes: when the Space of Experience is the dominant frame, you start expecting what the people near you expect. Their horizon becomes your horizon. The coalition you are inside of has already determined what you can see. “Keep supporting the project” is not a Horizon of Expectation. It is an expectation frozen inside an existing configuration of experience.

The second author identifies the missed moment but cannot theorize it: the mandate was “actionable” at a specific window and was not acted on. A horizon, by definition, recedes as you approach it. The MAGA coalition as “permanent fixture” was not a horizon that could be reached and secured. It was an expectation — specific, historical, contingent — and like all expectations, it was only coherent from a particular temporal standpoint. Once the window closed, it became part of the Space of Experience, subject to retrospective interpretation, argument, blame, myth. This is where both pieces now live: arguing over what should have been done with an expectation that is now, definitionally, in the past.

This is why political positioning — Patriot, Hardliner, Maroon, Neocon — matters far less than it appears to at any given moment and conversely why membership in something like the OGC matters far more.

Positioning is a Space-of-Experience category. It tells you where you have been, what you have been loyal to, what enemies you have accumulated, and which alliances you have honored or broken. It describes your location within a set of inherited political coordinates. It tells you almost nothing about what your actual Horizon of Expectation is, because it cannot: the horizon is ahead, and the faction map is behind.

The operative questions are different. They are not strategic, in the grand-coalition sense. They are immediate.

What can you actually do right now?

Not What should the coalition do? Not What should Congress do? The President, the base, the Hardliner camp, the Patriot camp? Those are all displaced-agency questions — questions about what some other actor, at some other scale, should be doing with their mandate. The Patriot author is right in that “Patriots who have actually picked up a crown” know they “lie heavy.” The weight of the crown is exactly what clarifies the operative horizon. From where you actually stand, with what you actually hold, given the specific field of action available to you from that position: What is actionable?

Who, immediately, is proximal to your interests and needs?

Not Who shares your faction? Not Who is aligned with the national project? Proximity is not ideological. It is spatial, relational, institutional. The people who can actually help you are, almost always, near you. They may not use the right vocabulary. They may not have read the same World War II history. They may be irritatingly moderate or irritatingly intransigent. But they are there, and the horizon — the actual, operative horizon of what can be built — is constructed out of adjacencies, not out of allegiances to inherited political typologies.

The “million crowns in the gutter” metaphor wants to be this argument and cannot commit to it, because committing to it means releasing the national framework as the ultimate referent for local action. The Schmittian frame of the second article cannot be this argument, because Schmittian politics is organized around enemies — around what is not proximal, not local, not immediately actionable — and enemy-definition is the most Space-of-Experience-bound operation available to political thought. You know who your enemies are because of what has already happened.

Both pieces are written by men who are paying attention, but both are doing the same thing: trying to find a route back to a “Space of Experience” coherent enough to generate a forward-facing project. Trying to reorganize the accumulated past into a coalition that can project itself as a durable horizon.

Reinhart Koselleck would say that the widening gap between Space of Experience and Horizon of Expectation is the condition, not the problem to be solved. It cannot be closed by finding the right coalition, the right taxonomy, the right rhetorical calibration between Hardliners and Patriots. It can only be inhabited — which means asking, without recourse to the inherited map, what you can actually do and who is actually next to you.

The introduction to our article said it plainly. There is no “these circles.” There is no “this scene.” These were Space-of-Experience categories — inherited communities of orientation, legible only within a political and cultural formation that has, in fact, dissolved. When they dissolve, the only available orientation is the horizon directly in front of you, built out of what is proximate and what is possible.

That is not a counsel of despair. It is a counsel of clarity. The horizon is not elsewhere. It is not behind the right coalition or through the right factional settlement. It is constituted, right now, by what you can do and who is standing near enough to do it with you.

This is where the constructive argument actually begins. Both pieces assume that the relevant unit of analysis is the national faction — Patriots, Hardliners, the MAGA electorate, “the necessary elites.” Neither considers that the relevant unit might be much smaller, and must be smaller first.

A tightly networked group — ten people, twenty, a church, a press, a fire company, a ward, an organization decidedly not dedicated to political action or organizing — operating with explicit clarity about its own interests is not a fallback position. It is the nucleus. It is the only entity capable of generating a coherent Space of Experience: a shared record of what was done, what was promised, what held and what did not, what worked and what failed and what failed differently the second time. This is not nostalgia. It is the raw material from which any genuine Horizon of Expectation is distilled.

The MAGA coalition failed, insofar as it ever was a coalition, precisely because it aggregated too fast, across interests too divergent, before any shared experiential ground had been established. Kaiser and Charlemagne do not fundamentally disagree on this point; they simply draw different tactical lessons from it. But the failure was not tactical. It was ontological. Patriots and Hardliners do not share a Space of Experience. They share a set of enemies and a flag. Enemies and flags are sufficient to produce a voting bloc, which both authors correctly identify as the least powerful instrument in politics. They are not sufficient to produce a Horizon. A horizon requires a we that knows itself in some depth: what it has built together, what it has honored and what it has broken, what it owes and is owed.

Koselleck’s point, pressed to its conclusion, is this: the Horizon is not independent of the Space. Forward projection from contested ground is difficult, if not impossible. The question is not what kind of grand coalition should be assembled but what has actually been built in common, what is actually shared, real and existing and from that specific experiential ground — what can be seen ahead.

The groups that will generate something durable — something that does not collapse back into factional war the moment the external enemy recedes or the cult of personality exits stage right — will be the ones that built their shared Space of Experience first. Small, tight, interest-coherent. Knowing precisely who they are for before deciding who they are against. The Horizon of Expectation they produce will not be a veto on the worst. It will be a positive account of what they are making, held by people who have reason to trust one another because they have done things together that were worth doing.

This is the nucleus. The coalition, if it ever comes, grows from here or not at all.

We are, already, one of these.

The OGC is not a political organization — the intro to this very piece establishes that, and it is worth treating as a structural fact rather than a disclaimer. The Agrarians at Vanderbilt were not a political organization. Johnson’s Literary Club was not a political organization. The Inklings — Lewis, Tolkien, Williams, Barfield meeting in a pub in Oxford — were not a political organization. None of them set out to produce what they produced by becoming a faction. They set out to be in a room together, repeatedly, with people whose judgment they trusted, arguing about things that mattered to them. The Agrarians produced I’ll Take My Stand and a Southern literary tradition that is still the most serious regional counter-claim to the dominant culture. Johnson’s Club produced the literary life of 18th-century England. The Inklings produced the most widely read body of Christian imaginative literature of the 20th century. They did all of this because the room had density — shared interest, repeated contact, accumulated experience of what each person was actually capable of and what he actually stood for.

What the OGC has, and what neither Kaiser’s million-crowns project nor Charlemagne’s taxonomy can produce from the top down, is the precondition Koselleck identifies as non-negotiable: a we with actual shared experience. People who have been in the conversation long enough to know where the others stand — who has shown up, who has followed through, who thinks well under pressure and who folds, what this group of people, specifically, is capable of making together. That accumulated knowledge is a Space of Experience. It is not glamorous. It does not announce itself. But it is the only ground from which a genuine Horizon can be read — not spectated from a distance, not assembled from a faction map, but read from the inside by people who have earned the right to say we.

This is the argument for the club. Not as a vehicle for the grand coalition and not as a consolation prize for people who have given up on politics. As the form. The form that has always worked. The form that works precisely because it is not trying to be anything other than what it is: a group of people with actual shared interests, doing actual things together, building the only kind of experiential record from which a forward-looking horizon can be honestly distilled.

Look what time it is.