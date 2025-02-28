Playback speed
OGC at the Movies: ‘Africa Addio’ (1966)

A Raw Look at Decolonialization
RedHawk
,
Paul Fahrenheidt
,
Clossington
, and
The American Tribune
Feb 28, 2025
3
Join Old Glory Club members RedHawk, Clossington, Paul Fahrenheidt, and special guest Will Tanner as they discuss the shocking 1966 documentary Africa Addio, perhaps the most graphic and uncut accounts of 1960s Africa ever shown on film. Listen to the boys describe the brutal details of what happened after the European Empires abandoned their people and wildlife to their fate. Viewer discretion is advised.

