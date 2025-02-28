OGC at the Movies: ‘Africa Addio’ (1966)

Join Old Glory Club members RedHawk, Clossington, Paul Fahrenheidt, and special guest Will Tanner as they discuss the shocking 1966 documentary Africa Addio, perhaps the most graphic and uncut accounts of 1960s Africa ever shown on film. Listen to the boys describe the brutal details of what happened after the European Empires abandoned their people and wildlife to their fate. Viewer discretion is advised.
