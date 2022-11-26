Old Glory Club Article & Video Schedule
The Old Glory Club is not just about content production. We have bigger plans.
But articles and videos are a powerful way to build the Club which will help us accomplish our longer-term goals. It is also important that we speak the truth and re-learn our own history.
So we have set a weekly schedule for regular content.
On Substack:
Mondays: Article at 9AM Eastern Time
Wednesdays: Article at 9AM Eastern Time
On YouTube:
Fridays: Pre-recorded video or live stream at 6PM Eastern Time
Videos and streams are also synced to alt-tech sites after they premiere on YouTube:
There may, of course, be more than that. But this is our baseline.
Stephen W. Carson
President, Old Glory Club
