The year 2024 brings with it the opportunity to shape our nation’s future. The very air crackles with the energy of change, as we gather together to confront the challenges that lie ahead. Where is our path to victory? Can we harness this momentum? Can we escape the strife of the Culture War? Is such a conflict winnable? To find answers, we have come to Tennessee, a land of pioneers and visionaries, to strategize and chart our course.

Featuring:

Auron MacIntyre

Jeff Deist

John Doyle

Dave Greene (The Distributist)

Stephen Carson (Radical Liberation)

Paul Fahrenheidt

Charlemagne

The Prudentialist

And more…

This year’s assembly theme is “Taking the Reins,” a fitting call to action as we embark on a journey to shape our nation. In the spirit of fostering discussion and collaboration, you are encouraged to consider submitting your own ideas and proposals, as your voice is just as important in shaping our future. Lodging and meals shall be provided for the duration of the weekend, ensuring your comfort and well-being during our time together.

We humbly request that you join us, attired in your finest garments, as we engage in profound discussions, surrounded by the alluring scents of fine libations and good cigars.

Secure your ticket to an extraordinary gathering by visiting:

theoldgloryclub.com/tickets.