Are you tired of winning yet, Anon? Neither are we. Make no mistake — that’s exactly what we are doing. Enemies are being fired, friends are being hired, and enemy patronage networks are being smashed harder than you smash the “Like” button on every episode of Pony Express Radio. We at the Old Glory Club are never above celebrating a win, nor are we naïve enough to believe there isn’t still more work left to be done. Winning is not an end-state; it is a constant journey. A journey beset by pitfalls, bandits, and temptations to stray into complacency.

Announcing the Old Glory Club’s second annual conference, “The Road Ahead,” this May 16–18. As with the previous conference, a ticket will buy you a room, meals, and talks from: Jeff Deist, Darryl Cooper (Martyr Made), John Doyle, Auron MacIntyre, George Bagby, Dave Greene (The Distributist), and more. Join your friends, brothers, and our invited speakers celebrating the current victories and planning the wins of the future. Eat, drink, smoke the finest cigars, have open conversation on the most esoteric of topics, and (most importantly) plan with brothers scattered throughout the nation on building the most robust network from which more wins will flow.

The road ahead is long, and we’re all going to walk it together.

TheOldGloryClub.com/tickets

Updates:

February 7, 8:30 AM EST: This event has sold out, but we are pursuing other accommodation options. Follow us on Twitter and Telegram to stay in the loop.

February 7, 4:40 PM EST: Featured speaker list now includes Jeff Deist and Darryl Cooper.