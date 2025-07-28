By guest author Martin Rilke.

Cool is an American invention. The finer points of this invention can be debated on patio furniture and bar stools forever, but for most of us, you know it when you see it. The term and, by extension, the concept are typically attributed to Lester Young, who you won’t be surprised to learn was a musician who enjoyed his fame during the jazz age. But even before Lester Young learned to play the saxophone, Cool could be detected in the music, advertising, and style of American culture. Each generation of the 20th century inherited Cool from the previous generation and interpreted it in a new way. In this way, American Cool remained evergreen, as jazz gave way to the beatniks and then gave way to the hippies, who then gave way to punks and goths, and so on. Cool could be located in hipsters and hip-hop, but it was only ever the province of the young and left-wing. While nailing down precisely what Cool is remains elusive, some form of social protest lay at the center of each iteration’s values and aesthetic sensibilities. Sometimes explicitly political and sometimes not, Cool has always been recognizably American.

In a time of deep American self-doubt and cultural schism, I appreciate how superficial all this sounds. Most people’s involvement and identifications with these subcultures were only ever skin-deep, but as Roger Scruton once said, we should not underestimate how deep skin can be. This is even more true in a time of anomie and isolation when thin new identities are worn lightly but protected fiercely to hide how little lies beneath. Cool moves swiftest in wide, shallow waters. This essay won’t settle the question of what is and isn’t cool, first because I don’t know how I’d even begin to attempt to settle such a question, but second (and more importantly) because I find so much of the present alarmingly uncool. Cool remains firmly the domain of young people, and now that I am no longer young, I have enough distance to view the kids these days from the outside, and it seems like something has broken down in the successorship of Cool.

Cool is a subject of fascination for me personally, but the importance of Cool isn’t limited to the tender sensibilities of aging hipsters. Cool is essential to American soft power which we’ve used to shape strivers and tastemakers around the world into the kinds of people our regime wants them to be. Soft power is hard to measure but easy to detect, and it’s detectable in the BLM flags in Helsinki and the vexing demand of the international market for ever-dumber Hollywood slop that eclipses the domestic one.

This is not to say that the U.S. is no longer where the currency of Cool is minted, only that this currency is inflated, and alternatives are being allowed into our imagination. Looking through a funhouse mirror, you could map the evolution of this kind of social currency to our actual currency. If one were to pursue this metaphor to its absolute breaking point, the gold standard of Cool began with groups of kids experimenting with ideas and symbols in physical space, which is then rationalized for a global mass market (fiat); and once this youthful vitality gets assimilated one too many times to accommodate the demand for more of it, this inflated social capital is challenged by a profusion of alternatives from the Internet based on blockchain (or nothing at all).

Enough has been written about living under postmodernism and how pop culture in the current year can’t help but remix the past, so I’ll skip it. The basic assertions of the “stuck culture” hypothesis have a strong argument behind them, but I’m more interested in how the inflation and counterfeiting of Cool changes how Americans see themselves and one another. The Internet is the most obvious factor to explain these changes, because that is where the youth culture of today takes place, and if the creativity of young people interacting with each other has moved online and out of real world “scenes,” then there is no way for an arbiter of Cool to commodify this creativity and sell it to those who want the world to know that they “get it.”

Is it overly cynical to say that if it’s too ephemeral to sell, then it’s too ephemeral to mean anything interesting? What’s more, the Internet is already international by its very nature. In this way, it is even harder to control the flow of Cool, as the relationship between exporter and importer becomes muddled to the point of unintelligibility. Cool remains, but its power is dissipated into the ether before it really has a chance to turn into anything. Alternatively, I may be too out of touch to appreciate the rise of the Influencer as a kind of performance artist or the Poast as a new literary form.

Don’t misunderstand me, though; this isn’t a complaint. The cycle of cultural production, commodification, and export has been used as a tool of propaganda that renders both the American producer and foreign consumer of Cool worse off in a very deep way that deserves an essay of its own. People will continue to play status games, but I expect that these games will become more multifarious and mutually difficult to understand as the power of Cool loses its juice. For those of us who love American Cool but remain loyal to a particular people in a particular place, this sounds like very cool news.

So, what happens next? It’s hard even to imagine a potential contender to American Cool, but perhaps a rival wouldn’t be a bad thing if it gives the rest of the world a chance to redirect more of their attention to the people in front of them instead of the Americans in their minds. The desire of the millions of people around the world to live in the United States isn’t just a rational calculation made by utility maximizers; it’s an aspiration to become the kind of person they fantasize about being by living in the place where their fantasies are made. They’ve consumed American culture their entire lives, and they identify with it more than the familiar culture of their home. America is where things happen, and the desire to be a part of that is greater than any sense of history or place they inherited. I’m not concerned with how based in reality this desire is. What’s important is that even now, this is how America-as-seen-through-screens seems to them, and if we’re honest, to us as well. This is the criteria for citizenship in the ethereal America of the Screen, and to many people born here, the America of the Screen is the only America there is, or at least it’s the only America that matters.

A paradox emerges in which America and Americans are at once nowhere in particular while simultaneously tied to a particular geography outside of which everything is Other. This is why the differences between American Progressivism, Globalization, and Cool are so hard to parse. Each idea is necessary to conceive of the others, and for the global Americans of the Screen, they’re a package deal. There is, of course, an America inhabited by Americans that is not mediated through our global influence machine in which particular people in a particular place define what America is. This America has been and will be uncool. So uncool in fact, that it is what each iteration of Cool has defined itself against and continues to define itself against, be it by such conspicuous acts as eating rice with your naked hand or by revering the flag of any country except the one you live in. For this reason, the Right has never been able to harness the power of Cool for itself more than temporarily. To be Cool is to be an individual and, at minimum, indifferent to obligation and convention. This is how the American-driven global monoculture spends down the social capital of the past as it creates the social currency of the ever-shifting present.

The energy and creativity that has gone into creating American Cool is still with us and must go somewhere, even if that means being fed to the bottomless pit of the attention economy. Does that mean that Cool is over and that the future will be even lamer than the present as every Cool idea slides into the online void before it has a chance to be born? That’s the pessimistic scenario. But if I can make one more claim about the vague properties of Cool, it’s that it seems to flow towards whoever is having a good time.