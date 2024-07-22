Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xenrath's avatar
Xenrath
Jul 22

"Do YOU know who you are anon?"

This essay is a great example of why this question and it's answer are important.

As AA and Turley mentioned on a recent video: this is no longer a war of Ideology, but of Identity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Jim's avatar
Jim
Jul 22

Try and tax a man all you wish but don't you dare try and seize his precious honey or you get lyrical war poets coming after you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture