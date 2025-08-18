By guest contributor The Veronan Suitor.

A recent episode of the Pete Quiñones Show entitled “Should Our Guys Be Joining the Military?” is excellent. The panel of guests offered invaluable wisdom for a young man thinking about uniformed service. While the conversation focused on the panelists’ Army and Marine Corps experience, there are more options for a young man that, I think, are worth considering.

The first option I want to offer is the Coast Guard. The Coast Guard has been the butt of many jokes over the decades, and I am certainly guilty of contributing to the plethora of good-natured jabs at their expense. At least professionally, one of the more significant changes I have made in my thinking has been to grow in respect and admiration of Coast Guardsmen. Quite a few of my college classmates commissioned in the Coast Guard, I have sailed with a few former Coast Guardsmen, and in my current role I have had the benefit of working with many active Coast Guardsmen.

The United States Coast Guard is the maritime law enforcement branch of the military. It falls under the Department of Homeland Security, as opposed to the Department of Defense. While the primary mission of the Coast Guard is law enforcement, a significant portion of their mission focus is emergency response. A recent example of this was with the flooding in West Texas. A Coast Guard rescue swimmer successfully rescued over 150 people who were trapped by the rushing flood water. Sport and commercial fishermen are familiar with the Coast Guard emergency response. If there is any kind of catastrophic issue at sea, in many cases the Coast Guard is the only hope for rescue even if the vessel in distress is hundreds of miles offshore.

Even though the Coast Guard falls under Homeland, Coast Guardsmen receive the same benefits package (health care, G.I. Bill, V.A. home loan, education opportunities, etc.) as members of the other Armed Forces branches, as detailed in said episode of Mr. Quiñones’s show. The Coast Guard can offer significant and quality tactical training for those who are interested in gaining combat experience. Boarding officers, for example, specialize in maritime law enforcement operations and receive applicable small-arms and tactics training. I am not qualified to speak on how a Coast Guard boarding officer would relate to an Army or Marine Corps infantryman regarding tactical skillset, but I have had the pleasure of speaking to a few former boarding officers who spoke extensively about such training and its applications in law enforcement on the high seas. Weapons handling, hand-to-hand combat, and related tactics are critical skillsets for such an environment and are extremely applicable to a career in law enforcement of other forms.

The Coast Guard, in my opinion, generally offers better technical training and experience than does the Navy, with the exception of Navy submariners. Having sailed with several former Navy sailors and former Coast Guard sailors, in my opinion Coast Guardsmen generally are a step above Navy sailors in terms of technical skillset. I suspect that the reason for this is that they are required to do more with less. In shipboard operations, having fewer members of the crew and a smaller operating budget requires the individual sailors to do more of the technical work themselves. If a sailor is less reliant on commercial contractors for technical support, his skills are sharpened, his experience is broadened, and his confidence is increased. Coast Guardsmen, at least in my experience, seem to have an easier time changing jobs in the Coast Guard. I have noticed that many of the current servicemen who are in the Coast Guard in the engineering field now have spent time on cutters and have attended some sort of law enforcement school.

The second option I would like to present to a young man who is considering military service is the Merchant Marine. I graduated from a maritime college and sailed as an engineering officer on a wide variety of merchant vessels. For those who are unaware of what a Merchant Mariner is, the Merchant Marine is the force of civilian sailors who operate both commercial vessels and government-owned civilian-operated vessels. Such vessels include container ships, oil tankers, commercial fishing boats, oil rigs, oil rig supply vessels, tug boats, and the fleet of Navy logistical and special mission vessels. Merchant Mariners are certified by the Coast Guard regarding training standards and certifications required for work in the field.

Merchant Mariners are not necessarily part of the military, although many are Navy Reservists. There are a few ways to enter this line of work. A young man can join the Merchant Marine fleet by enrolling in a private training program to get basic certifications. This is akin to a trades program, often paid for out of pocket or with a G.I. Bill. Such basic training programs provide minimum certificates and training to enter the Merchant Mariner fleet as an Unlicensed member of the crew. This is akin to enlisting in the military. Another option is applying directly for work in the government Military Sealift Command fleet, which is the logistical and special mission arm of the Navy. Right now, there is a shortage of sailors, and there are significant signing bonuses for all rates on government ships. If you have ever wanted to be a sailor, now is the best time in living memory to join. In times past, these roles have been heavily gatekept, but because of manpower shortage, the barrier to entry has never been lower.

A young man can also apply to go to a maritime college. Such colleges offer accredited bachelor of science degrees and allow for entry into the Merchant Marine as an officer. In addition to higher pay as an officer, Merchant Marine officers are on a faster promotion track, generally have better professional networking opportunities, and can receive better leadership training. In my opinion, a maritime academy college degree is one of the few degrees that is worth taking out a loan to pay for. Many of the people that I know who borrowed money to go to such schools have been able to pay off the debt in a handful of years. If you are interested in receiving a formal education in combination with practical, hands-on work, a maritime college may be for you.

Like the military, the Merchant Marine offers an opportunity for real technical training. In my opinion, the skills of Merchant Mariners are generally of higher quality than those of military sailors. Technical knowledge (e.g., engines, electrical, plumbing, machining, refrigeration), comms setup and operations, navigation, and medical first aid training are all part of the trade. There are some real perks to being a Merchant sailor as opposed to a Navy or Coast Guard sailor. The first is pay. A young man fresh out of high school will likely be earning more than double as a Merchant sailor than he would as an enlisted Navy sailor.

The second perk is duration of obligation. As detailed in the Pete Quiñones Show episode, a military contract is generally three to four years long. Merchant Marine positions are civilian jobs that can be left at any time. Generally, a Mariner is hired for a specific role on a ship and agrees to a contract that can last from a few weeks to several months, depending on the contract. The conditions of employment are such that sailors often work for the same company for a period of years, but there is more freedom to leave one company or the field entirely than there is in the military. Quitting a contract before its completion is heavily frowned upon, but upon completion of a contract, it is generally acceptable to keep one’s options open for other employment on a different vessel or at a different company.

A third perk is access to unions. I understand that the audience of this piece may be divided on their opinion of labor unions. However, in my experience as both a non-union merchant sailor and as a unionized sailor, the unions are a big plus. I have personally benefited from the protection that the union offers its sailors in relation to the company, and the unions can offer significant health insurance perks and 401k matching, which is often better than the benefits offered by a company.

The fourth perk is access to travel. If you are a young man who is unmarried and is interested in seeing other countries and cultures, for better and for worse, the Merchant Marine will offer an opportunity for adventuring in this manner.

This is a general overview intended for a young man who is inclined to read articles in the Old Glory Club library. I could go on at length about the Coast Guard and especially the Merchant Marine. Generally, I agree with the sentiments about joining the military at this time as expressed by Mr. Quiñones’s guests. The purpose of this piece is not to tell anyone what to do. I want to offer another perspective for a young man who may be interested in this line of work. There are many good options, and if a young man wanted to join any of the military branches, for the right reasons, I would support such an endeavor. If you heard that show and want to join the Army or Marine Corps, by all means do so. If you read this and are at least interested in the Coast Guard or Merchant Marine, I will have accomplished my goal of offering another perspective of military service.