Our Words Will Be Judged
Prudence is worth the effort.
While the phrase “in Minecraft” is humorously used to waive off any intended violence, it is not a sure-fire legal defense. Just ask Richard Golden, who was arrested earlier this year after making threats against Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. Golden, not being so golden in his intelligence, thought that the phrase “in Minecraft” would be a suitable throwaway to what appeared to law enforcement officers as credible threats against the sheriff’s life.