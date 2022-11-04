Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Red King 👑's avatar
Red King 👑
Nov 4, 2022

A good friend of mine felt comfortable opening up about his thoughts on God with me, and even though I think he would have either way I know I was able to have a much more meaningful conversation with him because of listening to you Pete.

I’m seeing people turn to God a lot in fact, it’s kind of based tbh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture