When it comes to causes of brain-fatigue, politics is one of the most exhausting subjects. As someone who essentially makes his living by discussing and writing about politics, I find enjoyment in providing takes that I hope are at least somewhat original and informative. However, we all need a break sometimes.

Nature is the best way for me to unwind. Whether it be a hiking trail or just walking in the neighborhood, getting out into natural light and fresh air(?) is therapeutic. This weekend I'm heading down to the Galveston area of Texas. I've visited this area several times in the past few years and the air is amazing and the skies are gorgeous.

As I enjoy the trip, I often think of the journey west by the pioneers who made this country what it once WAS; and I can only imagine the beauty they experienced between the hardships horse and wagon travel offered. These pioneers were able to see and experience what God gifted them before Lincoln’s treachery and the inevitable New Deal Regime turned over God’s Land to bureaucrats and bankers. And what the pioneers saw was hope. What they saw was a shining future. What they saw was divine.

Can we go back to that? That’s the question, isn’t it? Personally, I don’t know. But we damn sure better try. The hope and shining future the pioneers saw seems a thousand years removed from us. Many people believe that technological progress makes a ‘return’ impossible. Technology should be our servant. The technocrats have instead used it against us. We can’t rely just on technology. The ‘return’ has to start in our hearts and in our souls.

I have been told by many that I have not only changed their minds on many subjects, but I have caused them to take actions that improve their lives. That they feel content and free to choose their path forward. People are what inspire change. Even a kid from the Bronx who if at 15 was told he would be living in Alabama would’ve said, “Hey, go fuck yourself,” in a shitty New York accent.