By guest author Mushkelji.

Some of us make careers crashing on couches. You know, those of us who take up every offer given out to come visit their friends no matter how ridiculous. It’s taken me from the filthiest dive bars in New Orleans to a shotgun wedding at a casino in rural New Mexico. Going to an old-style, Southern wedding in the Tar Heel State was a no-brainer for me.

I won’t bore you with the details of the gathering, but suffice it to say, good ole boys like to drink and do things they regret. I may talk like a Cali surfer now, but I can’t exactly run from my blood memories. Some of us get too drunk and start quoting Plato and scare the last few people awake. Regardless, Raleigh had seen enough of me, and it was time to catch trains and cars to Charlotte. I took a detour to the backwoods town of Lexington in the Piedmont Hills.

You see, I had an ulterior motive for my trip across the country. I had set on a pilgrimage to my ancestors. Maybe not something so familiar to paperwork Americans, but my family has been here for over 300 years. I am the descendant of English and German settlers who came in the 1700s. They came through ports like Philadelphia and Baltimore and beelined south to the Promised Land. They founded towns in Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia, but quickly found themselves amidst the Revolution. One man, an old doctor from a small town in the Rhineland, took up the cause.

Valentine Leonhardt was born in 1718 in Katzenbach. It seems like he was a tailor of some kind, but it is not what he did in the fatherland that was remarkable. In 1743, he ventured west to Rotterdam and took a ship bound for Philadelphia. Eventually, he and his wife took the Great Wagon Road to North Carolina, where they bought some land tucked away in the hills and founded a town. For 30 years, they worked the land and did the hard work of building a town that still stands today, tucked away quietly in Dixie.

In 1773, well before it was popular to do so, he joined up with the Continental Army. He was 55 years old, but found a place to serve alongside his sons. I like to imagine that scenes from The Patriot are a family blood memory brought to life by Mel Gibson. Valentine served as a doctor in a variety of battles throughout the decade of war, but his end would not come honorably. The trait— Tories knew about the service of the Leonhardt family (and their friends the Fritzes). When evil men cannot defeat the righteous in battle, they resort to wicked means. And through their wicked machinations, martyrs are made. On a cold November night in 1781, martyrs were indeed made. A group of Tories knew that Valentine and his friend Woolrich would be at their homes caring for their families. There was no ask for surrender. There was no knock. Instead, men burst through the door and put musket to chest as he sat fireside. Neither he nor Woolrich had a chance to survive. But their dream did, and the most glorious monument to Faustian civilization, the American nation, lived.

My family has always autistically tracked our heritage. Before Ancestry.com, we had books filled with documents detailing our family back to minor lords in England in the 1500s. Family lore was passed down, and an effort was made not to lose it. It’s why I still know to curse William Tecumseh Sherman to this day. I found myself in a hotel a town over from Valentine’s final resting place. I got there by way of Amtrak and an Uber piloted by an invader. With purpose, I called another Uber to take me 10 miles into the backwoods.

My ride there was a window into the degeneration of these pockets of my people. I saw a bedazzled license plate, and for the first time in my life it was not a black woman driving it. Instead, it was an obese, smelly coomer type. His acne seemed almost to fall off his flesh. He yelled at every car that thought of passing into his lane. He regaled me redditisms and was offended by my existence. Some relief fell over me when he talked about one of his ancestors being from Eastern Europe, but I knew we still probably shared more blood than I cared to admit. We passed for miles without a store as houses became sparser. The frequency of homes decreased like a heartbeat coming to its resting rate. I stepped out, and he revved his engine in departure.

It’s a short walk from the front of the church to the graveyard in the back. I took it all in, read every DAR plaque, and looked over the names. After 300 years, only two family names littered the horizon before it sank away into a pond nested by a hill. My standing around must have looked suspicious. The pastor walked out of his house and began hounding me.

“Who are you? What you doin’ ’round here?”

I had to bring up screenshots to prove my lineage and intent before he believed me. The Summer of Love had everyone scared. For all he knew, I was another Antifa hooligan here to deface our heritage. It happened to my family graveyard in Texas. Another foot soldier of the slave morality. He told me that the original tombstone was in the church, but the obelisk still stood. I gazed upon the land of my ancestors with the parole offi— pastor lording over me. He did offer me a ride back to the town I was staying in; I guess the Southern hospitality I grew up with wasn’t dead. But I chose to walk. In and out of fields. Across streams. Through the land my blood had been in for hundreds of years. After I got to the town about five miles from my hotel, I called another Uber.

The Nissan Altima was on its last legs. Literal flies had infested the car in a cornucopia of filth. His steed sputtered and struggled as it approached me at the gas station. I could give you a physical description, but I think you can do it yourself without my words. Immediately, he took a phone call. He needed to get cash off of a mattress in some bad neighborhood. I never slung dope, but I knew plenty who did.

He turned to me. “You mind if we make a stop?”

Yeah, I do. I wish I had my gun on me, but it was 3,000 miles away from here safely nestled in my sock drawer. I was lucky though; I have a gift. There is something about my demeanor and mannerisms that makes people immediately trust and like me.

I could see the change in his eyes. “Nah, that’d be like unprofessional. Lemme take you to your hotel.”

From there we bonded. We both played on elite high school football teams. We rattled off our teammates who made the NFL. He played against Tyreek Hill and had some benign stories. Overall, a good dude who never made it past FCS football. You don’t need to trap, Darius. Go into sales or something. You’ve got a good personality.

The characters like Darius have been in this land too for a few hundred years. The attempts by the Yankee elite to invert the natural social order hadn’t quite taken hold here yet. I got to my hotel and prepared to call another ride to the big city the next day.

When I arrived in Charlotte, I knew I had left the land of my ancestors:

AUTHENTIC AFGHAN FOOD

SEND MONEY TO INDIA HASSLE FREE

APLICAR TRABAJO AQUÍ

These were the signs that littered the streets as you got downtown. No “Uncle John’s BBQ” or “Miss May’s Sweet Tea.” Even the Soul Food seemed to be in retreat to the Subcontinentals. I’d never spent much time in North Carolina, but even I knew it couldn’t have been this way 15 years ago. I made the mistake of entering a “free museum.” The Museum of the New South had nothing to do with contemporary music or food. Instead, it was a monument to the post-Civil Rights and Hart–Celler world. It celebrated every replacement of a Southern White, every introduction of pagan believers, and the decline in the quality of life.

I had ventured from the monument of my ancestors to the monument of their destruction. We are on a precipice, and our descendants will remember which monuments we honor and which we burn.