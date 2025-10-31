Happy Halloween! I’ve wanted to review this film for a long time. The reason is that I had seen Jonathan Bowden edits clipped with voiceovers describing how scenes from this film were similar to the manic scenes in Bowden’s self-made films. Possession is an amazingly underwatched horror movie. Everything about it is excellent from a cinematographic perspective. The casting choices, the electronic synth musical score, everything. Even the dreary gray of Cold War-era West Berlin, with its bullet holes and abandoned buildings, make for great scenery and setting.

Possession film poster

The first thing to notice is the similarity of the movie title poster to certain 19th-century paintings by Franz Ritter von Stuck. The biggest way this is displayed is the casting choice of the mixed-heritage Isabelle Adjani as the female lead of the film. Her character is named Anna, and she is the centerpiece of the film, around whom the plot revolves. Immediately, the close-ups use Adjani’s real-life exotic beauty to great effect. The film makes use of the eyes almost as a special effect. Adjani’s striking blue eyes display power, destruction, anguish, and fear in equal measure. Anna herself as the main plot device initially is shown as a troubled wife and mother. She is married to Sam Neill’s character, Mark. Together they have a son named Bob. The audience is led initially to believe that this is simply a tale of a troubled marriage in the process of becoming a divorce. But soon it becomes apparent that there is more than meets the eye.