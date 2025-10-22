There are four primal fears in men: the fear of darkness, the fear of abandonment, the fear of predators, and the fear of chaos. Fear of abandonment is abandonment by the elder male. You will see this all over the place, including in political life. People feel safe when the figurehead is the elder male, because in the past that would have been the chief. The rallying standard for defense.

During my tenure in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, I encountered three strange people.

The first was an old man. He came to our camp offering some resources and leadership. Despite his being a suspicious character for a number of reasons, we let him in without a thought. He was given a leadership position just on his word. People trusted him because he was an old man. He had a glazed-over look in his eye, like he wasn’t fully present. I didn’t think much of it at the time.

Soon after, packages started getting intercepted. Friends would send us things, and they would disappear. The drop-off point for our camp was just outside the perimeter, just outside the edge of the light. Someone was waiting beyond the perimeter, beyond the light, to cut us off at night. Soon, generators started disappearing from inside the camp, along with other things. This was an organized group, and it was slick. We never caught them on the trail cameras we set up. As soon as we left that camp, that now had the nickname “Camp Chaos,” we heard from a friend that even the security cameras were stolen.

The second man who offered to help us was younger. He was not the elder male, but someone who offered to get us out of the darkness and away from these predators. That is another primal fear humans have, the fear of predators. He had a glazed-over look in his eye, like he wasn’t fully present. In that way, he reminded me of the old man. As if the same spirit or mindset was in him. We trusted him because we were tired, tired of being watchful for predators lurking in the darkness. This man offered resources from a company in the state capital, but he turned out to have bad intentions. He made us lots of promises, none of which came true. Again, he had that same glazed-over look in his eyes, and in that way he reminded me of the old man.

The third and final person who was sent to us, and offered us help, was an old woman. She had a glazed-over look in her eyes, like she wasn’t fully present. She brought us to a large house, an Airbnb owned by a group of people, but we couldn’t figure out who. Our group didn’t press for answers; we were happy just to have a base to continue our work. She offered to do this for us without charging us. She was warm, but not fully present. Something wasn’t right. She made a lot of promises, promises with that glazed-over look in her eyes.

Some of our group had a strong intuition, and recognized that there was a strange locked room in this place. “Truth is, first moment I set foot in that place I sensed something, and when I found the room, every hair on the back of my neck stood on end. Figured it was better to make light of it with humor.” A room slanted on an angle, with no door knob, and a lock with no key. The first night I slept in a room just next to that room. As I drifted off, just in that transitionary phase between wake and sleep, I saw a symbol that I couldn’t recognize. Whether this was my mind playing tricks on me or not, I’m not sure. Geometry surrounded by an outer layer, like a circle, heptagon, or octagon. Low-resolution, and visible only briefly. Following our intuition, one man made a connection between the strange, locked room, and the unfinished basement. “They go into the angle room, and then they go into the dirt room [basement],” he would joke. This was a way of downplaying the situation we were in. Making light of it. It was just a joke! Even I took part in this, I made fun of this. “Demons aren’t real,” I would laugh to myself internally. There’s fear with these things, and your mind tends to minimize it. The only man in our party who took this deadly seriously was J. Ford, and it’s because he was regularly attending a nearby church.

As soon as we started making fun of and downplaying this “thing” that everybody intuitively knew was there, things started unraveling. Our host, that woman, the one with the glazed-over look in her eyes, started viewing us as a threat, and making demands of us. With that same look in her eye. Our group started to distrust and turn on each other. I started to see that same look in them, and the last night that we stayed in that place, I had a dream. A dream about the basement. I saw a figure with the body of a man, the head of a goat, with a beard and horns that looked like a bull.

The next day, everything unraveled, including me. Everyone had this look in their eye, almost the same expression as I previously explained, everyone except the one guy going to church, which was Ford. Our host told us that we had to get lost, made demands of us that we could not meet, and our team turned on each other. In retrospect, this was out of fear, fear from the place we were staying in. Everyone had the same look in their eye. We tried to salvage this, but the only one who retained his sanity was Ford. Our group scattered and disbanded in a panic. The lady who offered to help us, we later learned, had a house that burned down, and one of her several husbands turned up dead.

I don’t know what to make of this, but this is how I think demons work. They don’t have a form; they search for a form, and can be in multiple people at once. You have to trust your intuition. It’s that uncanny valley; you can see that look in their eyes. It’s that same expression, as if they’re not really there. Very often, what people joke about is the tell. The internal defense mechanism. View these like radar pings lighting up a console. The first and most accessible form of psychic activity is our sense of danger. It’s the one that existed before our brains, the one we all share. Don’t ignore it.