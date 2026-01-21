Old Glory Club

Perihelius Lux's avatar
Perihelius Lux
29mEdited

The bottom line is the entirety of the European peoples on Earth need to make and transmit Our own culture. Done properly, we can use it to forge a Pan European brotherhood and sisterhood, which is the only way our people are going to survive and have any chance at commanding our destiny from a homeland in which We are the state, rather than as we are now - a stateless people.

Imagine Europeans playing games where they role play as voyagers across the cosmos to conquer a new planet. Imagine them importing labor and then fighting off savagery to bond and identify with Afrikaaners and Americans. Imagine Americans role play as characters clearly taken from Alfred the Great or Charles Martel ... ...

Now let's make that happen and build our own games, movies, recording industry and create our own distribution and cultural transmission mechanisms.

Carpe Diem

