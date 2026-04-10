“All I ever wanted was the truth. Remember these words as you read the ones that follow.” – The Book of Lorgar

This article is part 2 of 2. The first part of the article can be found here.

I was originally not going to publish a second part to the “Primordial Truth” article. However, as I was having lunch with the Blackland Prairie Raiders last week, the subject of Warhammer inevitably came up. There were also several observations about Warhammer which I didn’t have time to get into in the original article.

Some clarifying points:

First, the demographics are less bad than might initially be supposed. Why is this? Well, those who actually play tabletop, which is the core of the Warhammer universe, are predominantly male and White. It’s far more common for women, who are the preferred lore-inserts of Larry Fink et al., to approach wargaming from less strategic and far more artistic avenues. That is to say, women are there to paint, not necessarily to play. This is excellent from our perspective and somewhat proves part of my initial hypothesis. So, the reasons and the activity for female participation are completely different.

Second, and directly related to the first point, is that the risks to Warhammer as a cultural totem are therefore slightly different from what I initially thought. It’s a common enough point that Warhammer has gone mainstream, but this is less of a problem than one might think. No, the actual problem is one of time commitments for the aspiring elite. With full-time jobs, religious commitments, families, etc., playing a full 2,000-point game that takes a minimum of 4–5 hours and sometimes might take an entire Saturday is totally unfeasible. There’s a reason why this cultural artifact is predominantly marketed toward young White men. With innovations in painting like the contrast-style paints of the Slapchop technique, it’s never been easier and less time-consuming to get into the hobby. Which brings up the point about the true risk. Warhammer, as a form of deprivileged, grimdark “low-culture,” has some trouble being truly brought into the mainstream as a form of “high-culture.” Any one of “our guys” has at some point in his life been exposed to Warhammer. BattleTech is simply far less common of a cultural touchstone. Running the world is a busy business. There’s no time to game when you’re doing actual work moneygrubbing and building intellectual, cultural, or political movements. This brings up an additional question as well. Warhammer is too expensive for what it is, anyways. Christians would probably reference 1 Corinthians 13:11 at this point in conversation.

But what was all this for, then, if we cannot meaningfully participate in our own culture, as Gamers? The risk for Warhammer is not that it suffers from G.W. mainstreaming or being publicly traded. The real risk is that as the Gamers-Who-Rose-Up, Warhammer players will no longer be able to participate actively in their own culture as they age in leadership positions within our society; those who care the most, who took the most meaning out of it, would not be able to save it for themselves. As far as I am concerned, such a victory would be pyrrhic at best.

Furthermore, since Warhammer is both fantasy and archeofuturist, depending upon which game you play, it allows us to keep tabs on what is “in,” culturally speaking. Right now, Warhammer 40,000 seems to be running into headwinds. Sci-Fi isn’t exactly where it’s at, at the moment. Fantasy, that last refuge of nostalgic LARPers, is where the cultural moment seems to reside. We must seize the moment in any way we can. That means playing Warhammer. If someone still has an old Fantasy army in the army case, then it is the perfect time to break it out again. If one so desired to play the Fantasy tabletop army that he didn’t get to play just because 40K was the cool thing 12–15 years ago, now is your chance. One could just as easily play the Total War: Warhammer games, as they are an accurate video game stand-in for the tabletop game.

Games Workshop recommends 2,000–2,500-point games, because that is how they can sell the coolest (and most expensive) models in their range. However, their ruleset forces players to take “core” units, which are essentially the lowest-tier infantry troops. This is written into their rules for both Fantasy and 40K settings. As everyone who has ever played Warhammer knows, Games Workshop is fond of changing its core game rules to favor new unit releases. The way this is performed is usually by making the latest as the greatest. New releases become more points-efficient, have better special rules that make them deadlier on the battlefield, etc. Historically, there has also been “points creep,” which is a phenomenon where all units become less expensive over time. An Imperial Guardsman drops from 6 points per model in 3rd edition, to 5 points per model in 4th and 5th editions, and the introduction of conscripts further drops the price per model to around 3 points per model. This means that to stay competitive in tournament play, you constantly must buy new models, and existing players must buy more models. This ultimately is the reason why Warhammer is so expensive in comparison to BattleTech.

There’s one easily implementable solution to the time-and-cost problem for us. It simply requires self-imposed limitations. The “core” or “troops” choice of basic infantry essentially disappears in high-tier games under current rules. “HeroHammer” — or, rather, “MonsterHammer” — is the current game meta. Why take such low-tier units, if they are essentially useless in high-tier games other than as cannon fodder? As there are more points-efficient choices, there is no logical reason to do so, other than the fact that the most basic unit choice is offered as part of starter kits. Therefore, to continue in Warhammer, we must scale down willingly. We do not have to play 2,000-point games. We do not have to participate in the tournament scene, which is essentially pay-to-play meta-chasing in any era of the game. In fact, there is a niche at 1,000–1,500 points where suboptimal, older, and classic units may be used to great effect. The low points of armies means that high-tier, expensive units will take up a greater percentage of army composition, causing tactical imbalances in force composition. This serves as a deterrent to other players, who will be unable simply to spam the best possible high-tier units at low-tier games. We should care about purity of the game, and less cheese. You need to teach kids linear warfare and combined arms while retaining the excellent setting, which is arguably one of the few that is still residually Eurocentric in cultural aesthetic.

Smaller game size means fewer models purchased, and less time spent on each individual game. Furthermore, given how Games Workshop as a company has poorly treated independent retailers by apparently limiting supply of product to anyone not G.W., it is just less likely that every player can spam 3 or 4 of the best, most points-efficient units even at the higher-points-cost tournament games. This is enough of an opening, both culturally and tactically on the tabletop. Most armies in history were composed primarily of infantry as the largest contingent by percentage. The aforementioned dynamics restore a sense of historic battle realism to fantasy settings. This can only be a good thing. In truth, it restores Warhammer back to what it originally was: a skirmish game. The era of large, overwhelming model count armies hopefully is over for good. There should be no more than 50 to 75 models on the tabletop, and certainly not more than 100 models for horde armies such as orcs and goblins. Reducing the number of models per army reduces the number of attacks made by each model, thus decreasing the stereotypical bucket-o’-dice rolled to resolve attacks in Games Workshop rulesets. This has the further effect of strengthening the current monster meta. Mid-tier monsters that might be less efficient due to being overly expensive in terms of points become viable once more.

There is another point to be made. The game itself is metapolitical. Since the avenue of politics is closed to us for the foreseeable future, we must absolutely ensure short-term cultural dominance via metapolitics where it is possible to do so. Contesting Warhammer therefore becomes critical to maintaining ideological pipelines for Chud recruitment. The cultural artforms that speak to those of us who, in Evola’s phrasing, “are different” is important because it allows for at least one avenue of culture that is not totally coopted by the enemy. It gives an idealized vision of what the world will actually look like when we win. Symbolically, it grants people like us an artistic outlet and escape from the world. Since politics is effectively over, we have to return to that which is primordially spiritual, aesthetically familiar to our people, and psychically liminal. This requires us to chill out and play games sometimes while there temporarily is no avenue to power for people like us. This is quite similar in practice to what Academic Agent did on his channel during COVID‑19 after the Biden inauguration in January 2021: engaging in the wholesomely familiar as a way to ensure that we do not invest emotionally in the dogshit narratives of the “current thing” is an effective and legitimate strategy.

Life springs eternal from the grass-green tabletop.