Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rightful Freedom's avatar
Rightful Freedom
Sep 30

I don't disagree with anything in this piece.

However, I'm convinced that the biggest reason why the left's message defeats the right's message is because the left controls almost all of the mass media. So the leftists choose the narrative, they get the first word, and they get the last word. Anyone who's ever been in a debate knows that you can't beat that no matter how good your message is and how true what you say is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Squilon's avatar
Squilon
Sep 30

Great piece! It reminded me of this recent article: https://open.substack.com/pub/drmonzo/p/hot-media-hypnosis-the-death-of-contemplation?r=2qcffe&utm_medium=ios

Both should be combined in order for us to rethink the way we engage with media.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture