Disclaimer: The Old Glory Club does not endorse candidates for political office.

By guest author Dirk Pitt.

The Ohio Republican Party establishment has a problem. In 2024, the Republican establishment across the country argued strongly that the endorsement of Kamala Harris was nothing short of a coronation, shirking the standard primary process and propping up a cadaver until a last-minute bait-and-switch when it became apparent that the previous four years had been an auto-pen presidency. Unfortunately, the financial destitution of the Ohio Republican Party has led them to pull the exact same maneuver by circumventing a primary process with the voting populace and coronating Ramaswamy in exchange for a financial bailout and future endorsements. In a race where truly it all comes down to who is the lesser evil and who has the most money, somehow the ORP has done the impossible and selected a candidate more vehemently disliked than the Doctor whom the whole state blames for Covid. With some polls showing him trailing by single digits, meaning that the actual turnout could be far worse, Vivek needs to win the independents and suburban demographics, but he’s failing to do that by campaigning on replacement labor and calling any dissension racist.

Enter Casey Putsch.

Putsch is a Perrysburg resident who is nothing but contrast to Vivek. While Vivek’s biggest claim to fame is rug-pulling investors on a faulty Alzheimer’s drug and running from Bermuda courts, Putsch is a working-class Ohioan who has engineered a revolutionary diesel-engine car and runs Genius Garage, a philanthropic educational program for youth to help get intelligent and motivated students a leg up in the industry. Putsch comes from a family of working-class military men, whereas Vivek is an anchor-baby internationalist who has moved his companies outside Ohio to wherever they can make the most money. While Vivek cannot seem to do anything but deliver stump speeches no matter where he goes, Putsch sat down with a citizen journalism outlet, The Ohio Register, to answer questions completely unrehearsed, showing that he is man enough to sit face-to-face with the everyday people he wants to represent.

During the interview, Putsch touched on the primary issues that motivated him to jump into politics, namely the coronation of Vivek and the massive push to shove data centers up everyone’s you-know-where.

“I’m a relatively normal guy. Trying to build a business, build a little watch company, working hard to find support for the educational program, Genius Garage, that I do and just be a good husband and father,” Putsch said. “It got to a point where the pain of inaction outweighed the risk and pain of action. I just couldn’t take it anymore. Vivek is a person who has no businesses in Ohio. He’s done no philanthropy in Ohio. He didn’t go to college in Ohio. He went to Harvard and Yale, and had a college scholarship paid for by Soros family money. There’s great questions about how he made his first $130-some million. People are saying it’s a rug pull, Big Pharma scam. And I’m just looking at this, thinking about my entire family’s life struggles that reflect all the people of Ohio. And for us, we feel like the walls are closing in. Economically and socially. And that there’s no good future. Here’s a billionaire that’s made $800 million in the last so many months just running for office. Just paying to make himself more famous and go out there. Not actually do anything for anybody.”

It may be because of these very issues that Vivek is facing a massive likability issue in Ohio. Vivek Ramaswamy has chosen to campaign in various other markets he knows people can’t turn away from, such as Arizona at AmericaFest, or Puerto Rico at the annual ITServe Alliance Synergy event for the nation’s leading H-1B import companies. Anything at all to avoid the same white-haired-filled rooms in the Heartland.

Another contributing factor to Putsch’s run for office was the massive outcry the Ohio public has had against the imposition of data centers throughout the state. In a move desired by none but still thrust upon us anyways, government leadership across all sectors are moving goalposts to accommodate the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Age may only be a number, but that number may not be large enough to win the midterms.

“[Ramaswamy] campaigns on ‘It’s going to be the new Silicon Valley and Ohio River Valley.’ Yeah, that’s code for “We’re going to shove data centers so far up your rear end that you’ll be able to taste it,’” Putsch said. “Then the data centers come in with 10–15-year tax abatements. We’re going to end up subsidizing the cost of them through skyrocketing electricity bills. They’re here to sap all of our fresh water for cooling from Lake Erie, the Ohio River Valley, to all of our aquifers and screw up the farmers. And they’re being slipped in under the cover of night through massive NDA forms and an administration that’s complacent.”

Ironically, the Ohio EPA is considering allowing data centers in the state to dump wastewater into Ohio’s lakes and rivers, a move that could create a new ecological disaster for the state by adding massive contamination of PFAS, lead, biocides, corrosion inhibitors, and other nondisclosed solids. Combined with the EPA’s rollback of PFAS exposure limits, the OEPA may very well be signing a death warrant for state drinking water, Lake Erie, and fisheries across the state. Putsch made it known that to him, the concept of conservatism actually means to conserve something.

“I care a great deal, a tremendous amount,” Putsch said. “When I was a kid, just being a little boy and playing in the creeks and the ponds, amphibians, frogs, salamanders and newts and such, they’re a first sign that there’s something wrong. So, I care. I’m connected there. I just won’t take it. World global power-hungry people in Washington, D.C., around the world, tech bro billionaires that don’t care about any state, city, community, or country because they’re that wealthy, they don’t care. I do. And, again, it’s understanding the needs of the future. It’s understanding the needs of industry and the changing of our times. But having the foresight and the pushback to hold people accountable, which also includes government agencies and people in a position of power that need to push back harder, not take an easy way out. And that’s all there is to it. It isn’t specifically a fight. It isn’t specifically a war. But it may require going to battle, may require pushing back.”

Another hot-button issue for Ohioans is the drive for mass imported labor. Recently, Ramaswamy was set to be the keynote speaker at an annual event of one of the nation’s leading H-1B importers, ITServe Alliance, which successfully sued the federal government to roll back Trump’s H-1B restrictions, opening the door to even more labor displacement in Ohio. Political arguments supposedly from the Right say that Ohio needs import workers because there are not enough hard-working, knowledgeable laborers to fill these specialist positions. Putsch rejected this assumption outright, citing personal experience in workforce development and education.

“No. I think there’s a leadership actually caring about the people in the future shortage,” Putsch said. “I’ve been doing Genius Garage for 11 years, the 501(c)(3), working damn hard. I don’t get paid doing it, but no student has also ever had to pay to be part of it. Yeah, I actually care, which is funny. I have to tell you, the people in Washington, D.C., and billionaires, they seemingly don’t do anything in any person’s best interest just because it’s a good or right thing to do. So it always throws them for a loop, which is what we’re doing with Genius Garage. But I say that because for the last 11 years, I have absolutely seen firsthand the amount of awesome young people across the board who want to work, who are smart, who have the opportunity. But we are absolutely stifling their futures already with the nature of how the American educational system is. Look at colleges. A 17-year-old kid can end up with a $100,000 loan that you can’t default on. And potentially go in for a major, which there are no jobs that they can pay it back. And what have we done? We’ve just destroyed the future of America, destroyed that family, put them in debt, and basically just created political radicals for the future.”

Partly stifling that opportunity has been the mass-flooding of H-1B workers into the market. Removing opportunities for Americans is certainly not an issue anyone on the Right doesn’t already know, but it is one that Middle America in the suburbs of Ohio is just beginning to notice.

“Vivek wants to import massive H-1B visas, workers from India and China. Okay, well, let’s just look at this objectively,” Putsch said. “What’s the point of an H-1B? Well, they say it’s because we don’t have smart enough people here, which immediately is a complete lie. Corporations love it because they can pay them less. Even Grok, which is Elon Musk’s AI, said to me that Tesla saves $100–200 million a year by hiring H-1Bs. So if you’re hiring loads of H-1Bs, regardless of what company you are, regardless of what that is, it’s cheaper. Not only is there a lot more competition for jobs for young Americans that are coming through our school system and struggling to do so financially because the school system is a mess and kind of a black hole of intelligence and future wealth and prosperity of the nation, so you make it harder for them to get a job because there’s competition, but you do something else. You destroy the job market and the salaries because if companies can pay all the H-1Bs less, they’re sure as heck not going to pay the Americans more.”

Putsch also touched on the plight of local residents in municipalities like Columbus and Springfield, who for the last several years have faced labor displacement and even homelessness for the benefit of TPS-sponsored Haitian laborer replacement or Somali immigrants. During the height of the national debate on Springfield in 2024, Vivek slithered into Central Ohio to host a stump-speech, sham “townhall” on how he feels bad for everyone, and the unaddressed answer would be to vote Vivek as Governor. Alternatively, when asked directly about this issue, Putsch provided an actual goal to work toward; namely, audit them all.

“First of all, one thing that has to be looked at very carefully is waste, fraud, and abuse. What’s happening? Why? Why are they there? What’s going on? What were the choices made? So that’s the starting point,” Putsch said.

Regarding the looming revocation of the Haitian TPS status in Springfield, and the potential exodus of 20,000 Haitian migrants, Putsch offered full cooperation with ICE, contrasting with the vague Vivek position of “Anyone and everyone with the right paperwork is American today.”

“We don’t have time for political activists in positions,” Putsch said. “Take care of the city in the best interest for everybody. So when I see that happening, it just says to me, ‘We’re being leftist political activists, so we don’t care.’ So again, full cooperation with ICE and the Trump administration there, looking very carefully at these, shall we say, immigrant populations with regard to Springfield, Columbus, if there’s waste, fraud, abuse, and what’s going on there.”

Perhaps because of his honest and candid approach to political discourse, Putsch has seen massive backlash from a political establishment that views party victory as the singular goal. While the average Ohioan from a rundown blue-collar city ravaged by international trade deals is struggling to find jobs against an onslaught of unlimited legal immigration, the Ohio Republican establishment is telling people to “think of the Party first.” While we Ohioans are worried about whether our children will be able to survive in the same towns our great-grandparents are buried in, Vivek and his globalist backers are calling us all racists for bringing up heritage. “Just move to another city,” they say, as they bulldoze relics of the world our grandparents built to make way for foreign feet to trample through technological terrors, raising the cost of housing and energy until no one can afford to live in anything other than SMART freedom cities.

In truth, Putsch represents a warning signal to the established Republican Party at a pivotal point in the construction of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. While establishment Republican types are crying online about how Putsch doesn’t have enough money and the only alternative to Vivek is a DEI Democrat and “muh socialism,” the average Ohioan is pounding his fist on the table and declaring that there is no difference between the two. Both Vivek and Acton will flood the state with replacement labor and data centers; it’s only a matter of what flavor you want your controllers to rule you with. Putsch represents a grassroots rallying cry, and Vivek’s, Acton’s, and the ORP’s biggest fear is that it will catch on and blow down their house of cards they are so desperately willing to sell out in order to maintain.