Trucking is one of the great American industries. In a country with a maximum width of 2,800 miles, two mountain ranges, and the production capacity for innumerable kinds of raw material and finished goods, cross-continental transport has always been an essential part of the American economy, with a significant cultural impact. But the immigration crisis has accelerated a decline in one of America’s central industries. I can attest to this from my own experience, having worked as a trucker for about three years until just recently. My own company experienced a convoy of changes under the Biden administration that made my own job more difficult and less enjoyable.

I worked for an in-house distributor for a company that produced bathroom fixtures — not a large transportation company, but I still trucked full-time and all across the Lower 48. So while I am mostly drawing from personal experience, I have seen hundreds of truck stops, driven most of the major interstates from Maine to Southern California, and talked to other truckers from all over the country. I’ve personally seen the impacts of not only immigration but so-called “AI” on the trucking industry.

I had seen large numbers of immigrant drivers, particularly Indians, at truck stops, rest stops, and warehouses in my tenure as a driver, but my first real indication that something was seriously wrong with American trucking was when I received an email in 2024. It informed me that, due to an increase in insurance premiums, my company would be moving to a new electronic log system. What was truly staggering was the amount by which the insurance premiums had increased. Insurance costs skyrocketed from around $250,000 to over $750,000. We were informed that this was mostly due to an increase in truck driving accidents.

Now, anyone who has taken an interstate by a major city in the United States knows that truck-related accidents are a big cash cow for law firms. Getting hard numbers on settlements is tricky, as they are often settled out of court, but according to law firm Brown & Crouppen, the average payout for damages from a truck-related accident is $103,654.08, and can go as high as almost $4.5 million. In addition, accidents have increased to over 100,000 per year since 2015. That’s a lot of risk for insurance companies.

Well, luckily for my company, they were offered a solution: a new service that combined an electronic log system with a state-of-the-art AI algorithm to detect risky behaviors while driving. A camera would be installed in every truck’s windshield and monitor the cab for behaviors considered “at risk” such as cell phone use, follow distance, or paying attention to something other than the road for too long, such as a GPS. If flagged behavior occurred, video would be recorded and footage sent to the HR department for review, as well as an electronic voice announcing what had been detected. These behaviors would be plugged into a scoring system that would be submitted to the insurance company for discounts on their premiums. Drivers would also be scored according to this system, and would be ranked in the company. We were to receive training as to how this new system was going to work, and how it would affect us.

The beginning of the training video was a section justifying this new panopticon to the irritated trucker, sitting through this video instead of going home after a long haul. Like all good PSA videos, some examples were provided to scare the recalcitrant cynic into compliance. However, I noticed something in common with all of the examples given: none of the drivers used as an example were the sort of people I had known growing up as truck drivers. In fact, and I’m not making this up, most of them were illegal immigrants looking at porn while driving.

In fact, immigrant drivers causing accidents is an open secret in the trucking industry. Indians are often brought over on work visas, typically H-2Bs. These recent immigrants often have experience driving in India or other countries on the Subcontinent, and do not adjust well to driving in America. The recent crash in Florida is just the latest example; such accidents are common in India. In 2024, according to a statement from Indian Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, there were approximately 180,000 road fatalities in India, compared to 39,345 fatalities for the United States last year. The numbers from India could be even higher, but we’ll never know, thanks to police corruption and underreporting. India’s Service Registration system estimates over 300,000 traffic fatalities for 2019, compared to the official total of 119,000. In fact, India is responsible for over 11% of traffic fatalities worldwide. Footage of tour buses and cars in Indian cities with deformed and dented bumpers and paint scraped off along the sides is more testament to Indian driving habits.

So that was the “distracted driving” we were currently combating, and why I suddenly couldn’t take a drink of water from my bottle without an electronic nanny announcing that I needed to put down my phone. Because this new mobile longhouse I had the pleasure of working in was not only a panopticon Bentham could only dream of, it also didn’t work properly. Drivers were getting flagged for cell phone use when smoking in the cab. It would go off constantly, misidentifying normal behaviors as risky ones — this being, ironically, a distraction. Quite a few drivers left the company over this, unable to stand the additional annoyance on top of the normal hours and duties.

Growing up, I had known the American trucker as the new cowboy for the modern age. Trucking songs would go on about the trucker’s fight against the systems that would try to contain him, dodging the “smokies” and the scales, trying to make good time halfway across the continent to keep the economic blood of the nation flowing. But the glory days of Smokey and the Bandit were long over by the point I was old enough to discover the cultural artifacts of their existence, much to the chagrin of my friends and family who had seen them at their peak. I thought of this new system as an affront, another indignity leveled onto the legacy of an American way of life that captured the imagination.

This particular development brought to my attention other signs of demographic shift that could be found on America’s highways. Next to the billboards advertising legal counsel for truck-related accidents, billboards advertising Indian cuisine and “Punjabi” food were everywhere, and Indian drivers would flock to them. Truck stops would have signs, sometimes in Hindi or other exotic languages, explaining that toilet paper waste was to be disposed of in the toilet, and not discarded onto the floor. Many foreign countries, including India, do not have adequate plumbing to dispose of toilet paper down the toilet, so it must be thrown away. Often these signs explaining Western toilet practices would not be enough, and trashcans would have to be placed into the stalls so that occupants would not have to wade through used bathroom tissue.

But what is driving this shift? Indian drivers are not usually hired through H-1B visas like tech workers, but through the H-2B program for unskilled seasonal non-agricultural labor. Searches for how to get a driving job in the USA from India usually direct you towards H-2B programs, and there are multiple Reddit posts explaining that trucking companies will sponsor green cards for their drivers. Trucking companies will often push big headlines about trucker shortages, then lobby the government to increase their allotment of H-2B workers. During the last months of the Biden administration, the cap on H-2B workers was raised by 65,000. More jobs “Americans just won’t do,” probably because they didn’t ask those same Americans to do them. But that’s not all. I noticed on the road that there are lots of smaller trucking companies that hire almost exclusively Indians, usually named something like “Punjabi Truck Lines.” It’s very likely that these companies have a similar scheme to tech company managers to bring more Indians over in the trucking industry. Programs to move into foreign industries that hire more Indians to send remittances to India are common. Entire programs in India are funded by the government to educate Indians on how to accomplish this. In 2024, foreign remittances accounted for 3.3% of India’s total GDP.

But Indians also benefit from these changes in other ways. With the increase in traffic accidents driven in many cases by immigration from many countries, not just India, many tech companies have stepped up to find technological solutions to these problems. One of these is Samsara, the company that my company began to use. It has come to light that Samsara has been asking applicants to their job postings to email their immigration team. We are hiring Indians to fix problems caused by hiring Indians in other sectors! One is not too surprised to learn that Samsara was founded by a man named Sanjit Biswas.

The recent truck accident involving an illegal immigrant in Florida killing a family of three by making an illegal U-turn has brought this issue to the front of the discourse, but it has also raised some questions. While doing research for this article, I found lots of websites redirecting Indian applicants to the H-2B program, but the official statistics for the H-2B program do not reflect a large portion of the issued visas going to truck drivers. According to the H-2B Employer Datahub, only 400 visas have been allocated to truck driving occupations in the recent cap increase, with most going to landscaping jobs for nationals of such countries as Honduras and Haiti. But the reality on the road reflects a very different story. Indians and other foreigners seeking to obtain these visas are often funneled into firms such as Novalife and the Bolour/Carl Immigration group. The application process is murky, and many of these firms offer consultations for navigating the immigration system, with one such firm, VisaPlace, offering such services starting at $999. How many of these drivers on the road are also illegal like this driver in Florida? Are these firms moving immigrants in here illegally under the guise of the H-2B visa program? These are among many questions about the federal foreign worker system that need answering.

None of these problems are insurmountable, and solutions would be relatively easy to implement if given the political will. The Trump administration has already taken steps to address some of these issues, such as the implementation of English language literacy tests to obtain a CDL. But much more needs to be done, and as the recent crash in Florida shows, every day that goes by without these problems being addressed makes the great American road system, a proud American achievement, more dangerous.

In various forms of Indian spiritualism, samsara is the cycle of suffering and reincarnation that must be escaped in order to achieve good outcomes and spiritual liberation. The American immigration system has been used to entrap us, the Heritage American population, in our own cycle of suffering and negative outcomes. It is possible, with the proper political will, and application of sovereignty, to escape this cycle to improve the American highway system. As many wise people have said of late, “You can just do things.” All it takes is will.