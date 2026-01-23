By guest author Old Cavalier.

On Monday of this week, Robert E. Lee’s birthday, we remembered that Virginia was once seen as the Athens of America. Her roster of notable statesmen makes her unquestionably the most important state in the history of the nation. Even with that impressive pedigree, she is in for a rough ride with Abigail Spanberger and her cadre of anti-White race communists at her helm.

However, the group that put Spanberger in office is not the Democrats, but Virginia’s GOP. Republican strategists’ foolish (and only) lesson from the iconoclasm of 2020 was to concede to the Left with a black candidate, but in all other aspects the party relied on circa-2012 Tea Party platitude conservatism. Winsome Sears consistently polled behind by a wide margin, despite following an incumbent Republican governor with a substantial favorability rating. She was on her way toward defeat from day 1, and the party did nothing to change course. At a conference I attended last year, people “just couldn’t understand why she wasn’t doing well.” It was very much an Emperor-Has-No-Clothes situation.

The GOP in general, but especially in Virginia, has a serious problem that must be addressed. Call it what you want — “Delusional Baby Boomer Syndrome” could be appropriate — but it boils down to one simple issue: a large portion of Republicans, and not just Boomers, refuse to acknowledge that the single issue directing politics is race. Even when that issue is beating them over the head and stealing their bike, they’d rather turn and look the other way. This particular libertarian-oriented cohort focuses on economic issues, but conveniently refuses to acknowledge that it’s race differences and mass migration — both legal and illegal — that have precipitated the modern affordability crisis. Either they are too afraid to say what they mean, or their grasp on the issues is really that misguided. The same people carry around copies of Thomas Sowell’s works because he acts as some sort of dreamcatcher to ward off accusations of racism.

This misguided notion that a black savior is going to make uncomfortable politics disappear is what led to Abigail Spanberger’s win. In many respects, the multicultural destruction of Virginia rests squarely at the feet of Republicans. To put it into perspective, some of Virginia’s most elite institutions were 100% White male just a handful of decades ago; UVA, for instance, went co-ed in 1970, and Washington and Lee followed in ’72 for law and ’85 for undergrad. Since that time, it’s become nearly impossible for young White men to gain admission to the institutions their ancestors established. Their fathers have sold them down the river, as many of these alums vote Republican and refuse to utter a peep about the disenfranchisement of their children at their alma mater. On paper, the children of Virginia’s elite families outpace every other group in every metric, yet end up at less selective schools in the Deep South like Ole Miss, Alabama, or South Carolina, claiming that it’s because “they wanted the big school experience.” These sons of Virginia should rather be attending the colleges and universities that contributed to this historic Commonwealth.

A perfect representative example is The Jefferson Council, an allegedly conservative-oriented group founded by Jim Bacon of the public policy blog Bacon’s Rebellion, which attempts to effect policy change at UVA. The current president of the organization is Joel Gardner, a Jewish alumnus of UVA. The group has fought tooth and nail to denounce DEI, but specifically argues that it is equity that is a problem, and that they are fighting for a multicultural meritocracy; hardly any mention whatsoever of the demographic that filled the halls of the school close to 50 years ago that’s been actually discriminated against. Bacon’s blog itself is a perfect microcosm of Republican politics in Virginia. The articles there are written by mostly classical liberal types, and encompass topics such as economics, DEI, the culture war, and the desecration of historic monuments. Most of the authors complain about out-of-control government spending and iconoclasm in their histrionic articles, but have no solution for stopping anything. One gets the sense that these authors truly believe that they can convince anti-White Democrats to cut spending and re-erect monuments as long as their arguments are written effectively on paper — as if logic and reason are what’s needed to stop the wholesale destruction of the historic American nation and Virginia. Every so often, a race-based statistic or anecdote will pop up in the comment section, and it’s usually deleted immediately. So much for a blog that was allegedly founded to champion free speech.

It is almost grotesque that an entire voting bloc would rather plug their ears than actually grapple with reality. Virginia’s monuments have been desecrated, her cities have become crime-ridden cesspools, drug use is out of control, and worst of all, Virginia’s young men have struggled to start their lives, with every advantage being given to foreigners and undeserving minorities. These are all things Republicans complain about, but just can’t bring themselves to fight. On the day of Robert E. Lee’s birth, we remembered Governor Youngkin clapping like a seal when Lee’s likeness in the U.S. Capitol was replaced by Barbara Rose Johns, a civil rights figure nobody has ever heard of. The blame rests squarely with these thin-skinned Republicans, and until this element is exorcised from politics, Virginia’s troubles will only continue to multiply.