Old Glory Club

Old Glory Club

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lamont Cranston's avatar
Lamont Cranston
May 17, 2023

We won't recapture what we have lost, the word lost implies there was an attempt to retain it. We will recapture what others carelessly squandered, what others traded for a mess of platitudonal pottage, what others gave away in exchange for a small hit of smug, self-satisfied dopamine. Never give those who led us here the benefit of the doubt, for at this point there is positive certainty of their failings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Old Glory Club
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture